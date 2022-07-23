Propose a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed bromination of pentan-3-one.
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(a) cyclopentyl methyl ketone + excess Cl2 + excess NaOH
(b) 1-cyclopentylethanol + excess I2 + excess NaOH
(c) propiophenone + excess Br2 + excess NaOH
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Key Concepts
Halogenation of Ketones
Oxidation of Alcohols
Reactivity of α-Halo Compounds
Propose a mechanism to show how acetophenone undergoes base-promoted chlorination to give trichloroacetophenone.
Which compounds will give positive iodoform tests?
(a) 1-phenylethanol
(b) pentan-2-one
(c) pentan-2-ol
(d) pentan-3-one
(e) acetone
(f) isopropyl alcohol
Propose a mechanism for the reaction of cyclohexyl methyl ketone with excess bromine in the presence of sodium hydroxide.
Show how you would accomplish each conversion using an enamine synthesis with pyrrolidine as the secondary amine.
(c)
Acid-catalyzed halogenation is synthetically useful for converting ketones to α,β-unsaturated ketones, which are useful in Michael reactions (Section 22-18). Propose a method for converting cyclohexanone to cyclohex-2-en-1-one, an important synthetic starting material.