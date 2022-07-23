Draw the expected product of the reaction of the following sugars with excess methyl iodide and silver oxide.
(b) β-D-galactopyranose
Draw the expected product of the reaction of the following sugars with excess methyl iodide and silver oxide.
(b) β-D-galactopyranose
Propose a mechanism for methylation of any one of the hydroxy groups of methyl α-D-glucopyranoside, using NaOH and dimethyl sulfate.
Draw the expected product of the reaction of the following sugars with excess methyl iodide and silver oxide.
(a) α-D-fructofuranose
Show what happens when the product of part (a) is hydrolyzed using dilute acid.
Treatment of either anomer of fructose with excess ethanol in the presence of a trace of HCl gives a mixture of the α and β anomers of ethyl-D-fructofuranoside. Draw the starting materials, reagents, and products for this reaction. Circle the aglycone in each product.
Show the product that results when fructose is treated with an excess of methyl iodide and silver oxide.