Textbook Question
Predict the products formed when the following sugars react with excess acetic anhydride and pyridine.
(a) α-D-glucopyranose
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Predict the products formed when the following sugars react with excess acetic anhydride and pyridine.
(a) α-D-glucopyranose
Draw the expected product of the reaction of the following sugars with excess methyl iodide and silver oxide.
(b) β-D-galactopyranose
What do the results of parts (a) and (b) imply about the hemiacetal structure of fructose?
Propose a mechanism for methylation of any one of the hydroxy groups of methyl α-D-glucopyranoside, using NaOH and dimethyl sulfate.
Show what happens when the product of part (a) is hydrolyzed using dilute acid.
Predict the products formed when the following sugars react with excess acetic anhydride and pyridine.
(b) β-D-ribofuranose