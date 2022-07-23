Glycosylation Reaction

Glycosylation is a chemical reaction where a sugar molecule reacts with an alcohol or another sugar to form a glycosidic bond. In this context, the reaction of sugars with methyl iodide involves the substitution of a hydroxyl group on the sugar with a methyl group, leading to the formation of methyl glycosides. Understanding this reaction is crucial for predicting the product formed when sugars react with methyl iodide.