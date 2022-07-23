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Ch. 23 - Carbohydrates and Nucleic Acids
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 23 - Carbohydrates and Nucleic AcidsProblem 27b
Chapter 23, Problem 27b

Draw the expected product of the reaction of the following sugars with excess methyl iodide and silver oxide.
(b) β-D-galactopyranose

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Identify the functional groups in β-D-galactopyranose that can react with methyl iodide (CH₃I) in the presence of silver oxide (Ag₂O). These include the hydroxyl (-OH) groups and the anomeric hydroxyl group.
Understand the reaction mechanism: Methyl iodide acts as a methylating agent, and silver oxide facilitates the deprotonation of hydroxyl groups, allowing them to be methylated. Each hydroxyl group will be converted into a methoxy (-OCH₃) group.
Determine the stereochemistry of β-D-galactopyranose. The β-anomer means the anomeric hydroxyl group is in the equatorial position. This stereochemistry will be retained in the product.
Replace all hydroxyl (-OH) groups, including the anomeric hydroxyl group, with methoxy (-OCH₃) groups. Ensure that the stereochemistry of the sugar ring is preserved during this substitution.
Draw the final structure of the fully methylated β-D-galactopyranose, where all hydroxyl groups have been replaced with methoxy groups, and confirm that the stereochemistry of the sugar ring is consistent with the original β-anomer.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Glycosylation Reaction

Glycosylation is a chemical reaction where a sugar molecule (glycosyl donor) reacts with an alcohol or another sugar (glycosyl acceptor) to form a glycosidic bond. In this context, the reaction of b-D-galactopyranose with methyl iodide involves the substitution of the hydroxyl group on the sugar with a methyl group, leading to the formation of a methyl glycoside.
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General Reaction

Methyl Iodide as a Methylating Agent

Methyl iodide (CH3I) is a potent methylating agent commonly used in organic synthesis. It can transfer a methyl group to nucleophiles, such as the hydroxyl groups on sugars. In the presence of a base like silver oxide, methyl iodide facilitates the formation of methyl ethers from alcohols, which is crucial for understanding the expected product of the reaction.
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Reducing Agents

Silver Oxide as a Base

Silver oxide (Ag2O) acts as a mild base in organic reactions, promoting the deprotonation of alcohols to form alkoxide ions. This enhances the nucleophilicity of the hydroxyl group in b-D-galactopyranose, making it more reactive towards methyl iodide. Understanding the role of silver oxide is essential for predicting the outcome of the reaction and the stability of the resulting methyl glycoside.
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