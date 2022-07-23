Textbook Question
Predict the products formed when the following sugars react with excess acetic anhydride and pyridine.
(a) α-D-glucopyranose
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Predict the products formed when the following sugars react with excess acetic anhydride and pyridine.
(a) α-D-glucopyranose
What do the results of parts (a) and (b) imply about the hemiacetal structure of fructose?
Propose a mechanism for methylation of any one of the hydroxy groups of methyl α-D-glucopyranoside, using NaOH and dimethyl sulfate.
Draw the expected product of the reaction of the following sugars with excess methyl iodide and silver oxide.
(a) α-D-fructofuranose
Show that Ruff degradation of D-mannose gives the same aldopentose (D-arabinose) as does D-glucose.
Predict the products formed when the following sugars react with excess acetic anhydride and pyridine.
(b) β-D-ribofuranose