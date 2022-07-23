Silver Oxide as a Base

Silver oxide (Ag2O) acts as a mild base in organic reactions, promoting the deprotonation of alcohols to form alkoxide ions. This enhances the nucleophilicity of the hydroxyl group in b-D-galactopyranose, making it more reactive towards methyl iodide. Understanding the role of silver oxide is essential for predicting the outcome of the reaction and the stability of the resulting methyl glycoside.