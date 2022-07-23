Nucleophilic Substitution

Nucleophilic substitution is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where a nucleophile attacks an electrophile, resulting in the replacement of a leaving group. In the context of methylation, the hydroxy group acts as a nucleophile, attacking the electrophilic carbon in dimethyl sulfate. This process can follow either an SN1 or SN2 pathway, depending on the structure of the substrate and the reaction conditions.