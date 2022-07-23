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Ch. 23 - Carbohydrates and Nucleic Acids
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 23 - Carbohydrates and Nucleic AcidsProblem 26
Chapter 23, Problem 26

Propose a mechanism for methylation of any one of the hydroxy groups of methyl α-D-glucopyranoside, using NaOH and dimethyl sulfate.

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Identify the functional groups in methyl α-D-glucopyranoside. The molecule contains multiple hydroxyl (-OH) groups and a methoxy (-OCH₃) group attached to the anomeric carbon. The goal is to methylate one of the hydroxyl groups.
Understand the role of the reagents. Sodium hydroxide (NaOH) acts as a strong base, deprotonating one of the hydroxyl groups to form an alkoxide ion (RO⁻), which is a strong nucleophile. Dimethyl sulfate ((CH₃O)₂SO₂) is a methylating agent that transfers a methyl group (CH₃⁺) to the nucleophile.
Write the first step of the mechanism: Deprotonation of one hydroxyl group. The hydroxyl group reacts with NaOH, resulting in the formation of an alkoxide ion (RO⁻) and water (H₂O). This step increases the nucleophilicity of the oxygen atom.
Write the second step of the mechanism: Nucleophilic attack on dimethyl sulfate. The alkoxide ion (RO⁻) attacks the electrophilic carbon in one of the methyl groups of dimethyl sulfate, displacing a methanesulfonate ion (CH₃SO₄⁻) and forming a methyl ether (ROCH₃).
Conclude the mechanism: The product is methyl α-D-glucopyranoside with one of its hydroxyl groups converted into a methoxy group (-OCH₃). Note that the reaction is regioselective, and the specific hydroxyl group methylated depends on steric and electronic factors.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Methylation

Methylation is a chemical process that involves the transfer of a methyl group (–CH3) to a substrate, which in this case is a hydroxy group of methyl a-D-glucopyranoside. This reaction typically enhances the lipophilicity of the compound and can alter its biological activity. In organic synthesis, methylation is often achieved using reagents like dimethyl sulfate, which is a potent methylating agent.
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Nucleophilic Substitution

Nucleophilic substitution is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where a nucleophile attacks an electrophile, resulting in the replacement of a leaving group. In the context of methylation, the hydroxy group acts as a nucleophile, attacking the electrophilic carbon in dimethyl sulfate. This process can follow either an SN1 or SN2 pathway, depending on the structure of the substrate and the reaction conditions.
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Role of Base (NaOH)

Sodium hydroxide (NaOH) serves as a strong base in the methylation reaction, facilitating the deprotonation of the hydroxy group to form an alkoxide ion. This ion is a stronger nucleophile than the neutral alcohol, enhancing the reaction rate with dimethyl sulfate. The presence of a base is crucial for driving the reaction forward and ensuring efficient methylation of the hydroxy group.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the products formed when the following sugars react with excess acetic anhydride and pyridine.

(a) α-D-glucopyranose

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Textbook Question

Draw the expected product of the reaction of the following sugars with excess methyl iodide and silver oxide.

(b) β-D-galactopyranose

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Textbook Question

What do the results of parts (a) and (b) imply about the hemiacetal structure of fructose?

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Textbook Question

Draw the expected product of the reaction of the following sugars with excess methyl iodide and silver oxide.

(a) α-D-fructofuranose

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Textbook Question

Show what happens when the product of part (a) is hydrolyzed using dilute acid.

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Textbook Question

Show the product that results when fructose is treated with an excess of methyl iodide and silver oxide.

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