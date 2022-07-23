Textbook Question
Predict the products formed when the following sugars react with excess acetic anhydride and pyridine.
(a) α-D-glucopyranose
1134
views
Predict the products formed when the following sugars react with excess acetic anhydride and pyridine.
(a) α-D-glucopyranose
Draw the expected product of the reaction of the following sugars with excess methyl iodide and silver oxide.
(b) β-D-galactopyranose
What do the results of parts (a) and (b) imply about the hemiacetal structure of fructose?
Draw the expected product of the reaction of the following sugars with excess methyl iodide and silver oxide.
(a) α-D-fructofuranose
Show what happens when the product of part (a) is hydrolyzed using dilute acid.
Show the product that results when fructose is treated with an excess of methyl iodide and silver oxide.