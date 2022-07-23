Without referring to the chapter, draw the chair conformations of
(d) N-acetylglucosamine, glucose with the C2 oxygen atom replaced by an acetylated amino group.
Without referring to the chapter, draw the chair conformations of
(d) N-acetylglucosamine, glucose with the C2 oxygen atom replaced by an acetylated amino group.
Without referring to the chapter, draw the chair conformations of
(b) α-D-allopyranose (the C3 epimer of glucose).
Without referring to the chapter, draw the chair conformations of
(c) β-D-galactopyranose (the C4 epimer of glucose).
Classify the following monosaccharides. (Examples: D-aldohexose, L-ketotetrose.)
(a) Give the products expected when (+)-glyceraldehyde reacts with HCN.
(b) What is the relationship between the products? How might they be separated?
(c) Are the products optically active? Explain.
The relative configurations of the stereoisomers of tartaric acid were established by the following syntheses:
(1) D-(+)-glyceraldehyde diastereomers A and B (separated)
(2) Hydrolysis of A and B using aqueous Ba(OH)2 gave C and D, respectively.
(3) HNO3 oxidation of C and D gave (-)-tartaric acid and meso-tartaric acid, respectively.
(a) You know the absolute configuration of D-(+)-glyceraldehyde. Use Fischer projections to show the absolute configurations of products A, B, C, and D.
(b) Show the absolute configurations of the three stereoisomers of tartaric acid: (+)-tartaric acid, (-)-tartaric acid, and meso-tartaric acid.