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Ch. 23 - Carbohydrates and Nucleic Acids
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 23 - Carbohydrates and Nucleic AcidsProblem 47d
Chapter 23, Problem 47d

Without referring to the chapter, draw the chair conformations of
(d) N-acetylglucosamine, glucose with the C2 oxygen atom replaced by an acetylated amino group.

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1
Understand the structure of N-acetylglucosamine: It is a derivative of glucose where the hydroxyl group (-OH) on the C2 carbon is replaced by an acetylated amino group (-NHCOCH3). Familiarize yourself with the basic structure of glucose in its chair conformation to proceed.
Draw the basic chair conformation of glucose: Start by sketching the six-membered pyranose ring in its chair form. Label the carbon atoms from C1 to C6, ensuring the correct orientation of substituents (hydroxyl groups and hydrogen atoms) based on the D-glucose configuration.
Modify the C2 substituent: Replace the hydroxyl group (-OH) on the C2 carbon with an acetylated amino group (-NHCOCH3). Ensure that the orientation (axial or equatorial) of the substituent matches the original orientation of the hydroxyl group in glucose.
Verify the stereochemistry: Check that the stereochemistry of the other substituents (on C1, C3, C4, and C5) remains consistent with the D-glucose configuration. Ensure that the substituents alternate between axial and equatorial positions as appropriate.
Finalize the drawing: Clearly label the acetylated amino group on C2 and ensure that all substituents are correctly placed. Double-check the chair conformation for accuracy and stability, ensuring that bulky groups are in equatorial positions when possible to minimize steric hindrance.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chair Conformation

The chair conformation is a three-dimensional representation of cyclohexane that minimizes steric strain and torsional strain. It allows for the most stable arrangement of substituents on the ring, with axial and equatorial positions that influence the molecule's overall stability and reactivity. Understanding how to draw and interpret chair conformations is crucial for analyzing the spatial arrangement of substituents in cyclic compounds.
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Substituent Effects

Substituent effects refer to how different groups attached to a cyclohexane ring influence its stability and conformation. Groups can be bulky or small, and their position (axial or equatorial) can lead to steric hindrance or favorable interactions. Recognizing the impact of substituents, such as the acetylated amino group in N-acetylglucosamine, is essential for predicting the preferred chair conformation.
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Anomeric Effect

The anomeric effect is a phenomenon observed in carbohydrate chemistry where the orientation of substituents at the anomeric carbon (the carbon derived from the carbonyl carbon during ring formation) can influence the stability of the molecule. This effect can lead to preferential axial or equatorial positioning of substituents, affecting the overall conformation of sugars like glucose and its derivatives. Understanding this effect is important for accurately drawing and predicting the behavior of sugar derivatives.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use Figure 23-3 (the D family of aldoses) to name the following aldoses.

(a) the C2 epimer of D-arabinose

(b) the C3 epimer of D-mannose

(c) the C3 epimer of D-threose

1072
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Textbook Question

Without referring to the chapter, draw the chair conformations of

(b) α-D-allopyranose (the C3 epimer of glucose).

850
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Textbook Question

Without referring to the chapter, draw the chair conformations of

(c) β-D-galactopyranose (the C4 epimer of glucose).

882
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Textbook Question

Classify the following monosaccharides. (Examples: D-aldohexose, L-ketotetrose.)

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Textbook Question

(a) Give the products expected when (+)-glyceraldehyde reacts with HCN.

(b) What is the relationship between the products? How might they be separated?

(c) Are the products optically active? Explain.

922
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Textbook Question

Without referring to the chapter, draw the chair conformations of

(a) β-D-mannopyranose (the C2 epimer of glucose).

905
views