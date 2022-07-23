Use Figure 23-3 (the D family of aldoses) to name the following aldoses.
(a) the C2 epimer of D-arabinose
(b) the C3 epimer of D-mannose
(c) the C3 epimer of D-threose
Use Figure 23-3 (the D family of aldoses) to name the following aldoses.
(a) the C2 epimer of D-arabinose
(b) the C3 epimer of D-mannose
(c) the C3 epimer of D-threose
Without referring to the chapter, draw the chair conformations of
(b) α-D-allopyranose (the C3 epimer of glucose).
Without referring to the chapter, draw the chair conformations of
(c) β-D-galactopyranose (the C4 epimer of glucose).
Classify the following monosaccharides. (Examples: D-aldohexose, L-ketotetrose.)
(a) Give the products expected when (+)-glyceraldehyde reacts with HCN.
(b) What is the relationship between the products? How might they be separated?
(c) Are the products optically active? Explain.
Without referring to the chapter, draw the chair conformations of
(a) β-D-mannopyranose (the C2 epimer of glucose).