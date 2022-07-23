Without referring to the chapter, draw the chair conformations of
(d) N-acetylglucosamine, glucose with the C2 oxygen atom replaced by an acetylated amino group.
Without referring to the chapter, draw the chair conformations of
(d) N-acetylglucosamine, glucose with the C2 oxygen atom replaced by an acetylated amino group.
Use Figure 23-3 (the D family of aldoses) to name the following aldoses.
(a) the C2 epimer of D-arabinose
(b) the C3 epimer of D-mannose
(c) the C3 epimer of D-threose
Glucose is the most abundant monosaccharide. From memory, draw glucose in
(a) the Fischer projection of the open chain.
(b) the most stable chair conformation of the most stable pyranose anomer.
(c) the Haworth projection of the most stable pyranose anomer.
Without referring to the chapter, draw the chair conformations of
(c) β-D-galactopyranose (the C4 epimer of glucose).
Without referring to the chapter, draw the chair conformations of
(a) β-D-mannopyranose (the C2 epimer of glucose).
All of the rings of the four heterocyclic bases are aromatic. This is more apparent when the polar resonance forms of the amide groups are drawn, as is done for thymine here. Redraw the hydrogen-bonded guanine-cytosine and adenine-thymine pairs shown in Figure 23-24, using the polar resonance forms of the amides. Show how these forms help to explain why the hydrogen bonds involved in these pairings are particularly strong. Remember that a hydrogen bond arises between an electron-deficient hydrogen atom and an electron-rich pair of nonbonding electrons.