pH and Ionization

pH is a measure of the acidity or basicity of a solution, influencing the ionization state of molecules. At pH 7, which is neutral, amino acids can exist in a zwitterionic form, where the amino group is protonated (-NH3+) and the carboxyl group is deprotonated (-COO-). This ionization affects the overall charge and solubility of the amino acid, which is essential for drawing its predominant structure at this pH.