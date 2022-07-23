Draw the structure of the predominant form of
(e) a mixture of alanine, lysine, and aspartic acid at (iii) pH 2.
Draw the structure of the predominant form of
(e) a mixture of alanine, lysine, and aspartic acid at (iii) pH 2.
The herbicide glyphosate (Roundup®) kills plants by inhibiting an enzyme needed for synthesis of phenylalanine. Deprived of phenylalanine, the plant cannot make the proteins it needs, and it gradually weakens and dies. Although a small amount of glyphosate is deadly to a plant, its human toxicity is quite low. Suggest why this powerful herbicide has little effect on humans.
Draw the structure of the predominant form of
(d) glutamic acid at pH 7.
Most naturally occurring amino acids have chiral centers (the asymmetric α carbon atoms) that are named (S) by the Cahn–Ingold–Prelog convention (Section 5-3). The common naturally occurring form of cysteine has a chiral center that is named (R), however.
(b) (S)-Alanine is an L-amino acid (Figure 24-2). Is (R)-cysteine a d-amino acid or an L-amino acid?
Draw the structure of the predominant form of
(e) a mixture of alanine, lysine, and aspartic acid at (i) pH 6;
Draw the structure of the predominant form of
(a) isoleucine at pH 11.