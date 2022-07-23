Sometimes chemists need the unnatural D enantiomer of an amino acid, often as part of a drug or an insecticide. Most L-amino acids are isolated from proteins, but the D-amino acids are rarely found in natural proteins. D-amino acids can be synthesized from the corresponding L-amino acids. The following synthetic scheme is one of the possible methods.

(a) Draw the structures of intermediates 1 and 2 in this scheme.

(b) How do we know that the product is entirely the unnatural D configuration?