There are many methods for activating a carboxylic acid in preparation for coupling with an amine. The following method converts the acid to an N-hydroxysuccinimide (NHS) ester.
(b) Propose a mechanism for the reaction shown.
There are many methods for activating a carboxylic acid in preparation for coupling with an amine. The following method converts the acid to an N-hydroxysuccinimide (NHS) ester.
(b) Propose a mechanism for the reaction shown.
Sometimes chemists need the unnatural D enantiomer of an amino acid, often as part of a drug or an insecticide. Most L-amino acids are isolated from proteins, but the D-amino acids are rarely found in natural proteins. D-amino acids can be synthesized from the corresponding L-amino acids. The following synthetic scheme is one of the possible methods.
(a) Draw the structures of intermediates 1 and 2 in this scheme.
(b) How do we know that the product is entirely the unnatural D configuration?
Lipoic acid is often found near the active sites of enzymes, usually bound to the peptide by a long, flexible amide linkage with a lysine residue.
(a) Is lipoic acid a mild oxidizing agent or a mild reducing agent? Draw it in both its oxidized and reduced forms.
(b) Show how lipoic acid might react with two Cys residues to form a disulfide bridge.
(c) Give a balanced equation for the hypothetical oxidation or reduction, as you predicted in part (a), of an aldehyde by lipoic acid.
Metabolism of arginine produces urea and the rare amino acid ornithine. Ornithine has an isoelectric point close to 10. Propose a structure for ornithine.
There are many methods for activating a carboxylic acid in preparation for coupling with an amine. The following method converts the acid to an N-hydroxysuccinimide (NHS) ester.
(c) Propose a mechanism for the reaction of the NHS ester with an amine, R–NH2.
Histidine is an important catalytic residue found at the active sites of many enzymes. In many cases, histidine appears to remove protons or to transfer protons from one location to another.
(a) Show which nitrogen atom of the histidine heterocycle is basic and which is not.
(b) Use resonance forms to show why the protonated form of histidine is a particularly stable cation.
(c) Show the structure that results when histidine accepts a proton on the basic nitrogen of the heterocycle and then is deprotonated on the other heterocyclic nitrogen. Explain how histidine might function as a pipeline to transfer protons between sites within an enzyme and its substrate.