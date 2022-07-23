There are many methods for activating a carboxylic acid in preparation for coupling with an amine. The following method converts the acid to an N-hydroxysuccinimide (NHS) ester.
(b) Propose a mechanism for the reaction shown.
There are many methods for activating a carboxylic acid in preparation for coupling with an amine. The following method converts the acid to an N-hydroxysuccinimide (NHS) ester.
(b) Propose a mechanism for the reaction shown.
Lipoic acid is often found near the active sites of enzymes, usually bound to the peptide by a long, flexible amide linkage with a lysine residue.
(a) Is lipoic acid a mild oxidizing agent or a mild reducing agent? Draw it in both its oxidized and reduced forms.
(b) Show how lipoic acid might react with two Cys residues to form a disulfide bridge.
(c) Give a balanced equation for the hypothetical oxidation or reduction, as you predicted in part (a), of an aldehyde by lipoic acid.
Aspartame (Nutrasweet®) is a remarkably sweet-tasting dipeptide ester. Complete hydrolysis of aspartame gives phenyl alanine, aspartic acid, and methanol. Mild incubation with carboxypeptidase has no effect on aspartame. Treatment of aspartame with phenyl isothiocyanate, followed by mild hydrolysis, gives the phenylthiohydantoin of aspartic acid. Propose a structure for aspartame.
There are many methods for activating a carboxylic acid in preparation for coupling with an amine. The following method converts the acid to an N-hydroxysuccinimide (NHS) ester.
(a) Explain why an NHS ester is much more reactive than a simple alkyl ester.
There are many methods for activating a carboxylic acid in preparation for coupling with an amine. The following method converts the acid to an N-hydroxysuccinimide (NHS) ester.
(c) Propose a mechanism for the reaction of the NHS ester with an amine, R–NH2.
Histidine is an important catalytic residue found at the active sites of many enzymes. In many cases, histidine appears to remove protons or to transfer protons from one location to another.
(a) Show which nitrogen atom of the histidine heterocycle is basic and which is not.
(b) Use resonance forms to show why the protonated form of histidine is a particularly stable cation.
(c) Show the structure that results when histidine accepts a proton on the basic nitrogen of the heterocycle and then is deprotonated on the other heterocyclic nitrogen. Explain how histidine might function as a pipeline to transfer protons between sites within an enzyme and its substrate.