Convert each Newman projection to the equivalent line–angle formula, and assign the IUPAC name.
(c)
(d)
Convert each Newman projection to the equivalent line–angle formula, and assign the IUPAC name.
(c)
(d)
The most stable form of the common sugar glucose contains a six-membered ring in the chair conformation with all the substituents equatorial. Draw this most stable conformation of glucose.
This is a Newman projection of a substituted cyclohexane.
b. Draw the equivalent structure using wedge and dash notation on a cyclohexane hexagon.
Draw Newman projections along the C3―C4 bond to show the most stable and least stable conformations of 3-ethyl-2,4,4-trimethylheptane.
This is a Newman projection of a substituted cyclohexane. a. Draw the equivalent chair form.
Convert each Newman projection to the equivalent line–angle formula, and assign the IUPAC name. g.
(g)
(h)