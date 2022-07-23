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Ch.3 - Structure and Stereochemistry of Alkanes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.3 - Structure and Stereochemistry of AlkanesProblem 48c,d
Chapter 3, Problem 48c,d

Convert each Newman projection to the equivalent line–angle formula, and assign the IUPAC name.
(c)
(d)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the Newman projection for part c. The front carbon (circle) has substituents Br, H, and CH3. The back carbon (behind the circle) has substituents CH2CH3, H, and H. Identify the spatial arrangement of these groups to determine the connectivity.
Step 2: Convert the Newman projection for part c into a line-angle formula. The front carbon is bonded to Br, H, and CH3, while the back carbon is bonded to CH2CH3 and two H atoms. Draw the structure with the correct bond angles and connectivity.
Step 3: Assign the IUPAC name for part c. Identify the longest carbon chain, determine the substituents, and assign locants based on priority rules (e.g., halogens and alkyl groups). Ensure the name reflects the correct stereochemistry if applicable.
Step 4: Analyze the Newman projection for part d. The front carbon (circle) has substituents CH2CH3, H, and Cl. The back carbon (behind the circle) has substituents CH(CH3)2, H, and CH3. Identify the spatial arrangement of these groups to determine the connectivity.
Step 5: Convert the Newman projection for part d into a line-angle formula. The front carbon is bonded to CH2CH3, H, and Cl, while the back carbon is bonded to CH(CH3)2, H, and CH3. Draw the structure with the correct bond angles and connectivity, and assign the IUPAC name using the same process as in part c.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Newman Projections

Newman projections are a way to visualize the conformation of a molecule by looking straight down the bond connecting two carbon atoms. This representation helps in understanding the spatial arrangement of substituents around the bond, which is crucial for analyzing steric interactions and torsional strain in organic compounds.
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Introduction to Drawing Newman Projections

Line-Angle Formulas

Line-angle formulas, also known as skeletal structures, are a shorthand way of representing organic molecules. In this format, vertices represent carbon atoms, and lines represent bonds, making it easier to visualize complex structures without explicitly drawing every atom. This method is particularly useful for quickly conveying the structure of larger organic molecules.
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IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming organic chemical compounds. It provides rules for constructing names based on the structure of the molecule, including the longest carbon chain, functional groups, and substituents. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately identifying and communicating the identity of organic compounds.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the two chair conformations of each compound, and label the substituents as axial and equatorial. In each case, determine which conformation is more stable.

e. cis-1-ethyl-4-methylcyclohexane

f. trans-1-ethyl-4-methylcyclohexane

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Textbook Question

Conformational studies on ethane-1,2-diol (HOCH2–CH2OH) have shown the most stable conformation about the ­central C―C bond to be the gauche conformation, which is 9.6 kJ/mol (2.3 kcal/mol) more stable than the anti conformation. Draw Newman projections of these conformers, and explain this curious result.

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Textbook Question

Convert each Newman projection to the equivalent line–angle formula, and assign the IUPAC name.

(a)

(b)

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1
rank
Textbook Question

Draw Newman projections along the C3―C4 bond to show the most stable and least stable conformations of 3-ethyl-2,4,4-trimethylheptane.

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Textbook Question

Convert each Newman projection to the equivalent line–angle formula, and assign the IUPAC name. g.

(g)

(h)

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Textbook Question

Using what you know about the conformational energetics of substituted cyclohexanes, predict which of the two decalin isomers is more stable. Explain your reasoning.

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