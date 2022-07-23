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Ch.3 - Structure and Stereochemistry of Alkanes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.3 - Structure and Stereochemistry of AlkanesProblem 48a,b
Chapter 3, Problem 48a,b

Convert each Newman projection to the equivalent line–angle formula, and assign the IUPAC name.
(a)
(b)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the Newman projection for structure (a). The front carbon (circle) has three hydrogens attached, while the back carbon has two hydrogens and one ethyl group (CH2CH3). This indicates a simple alkane structure.
Step 2: Convert the Newman projection of structure (a) into a line-angle formula. The front carbon is connected to the back carbon, which has an ethyl group attached. Draw the line-angle structure with the ethyl group branching off the main chain.
Step 3: Assign the IUPAC name for structure (a). Count the longest continuous chain of carbons and identify substituents. The ethyl group is a substituent on the main chain.
Step 4: Analyze the Newman projection for structure (b). The front carbon has two methyl groups (CH3) and one hydrogen, while the back carbon has one methyl group, one ethyl group (CH2CH3), and one hydrogen. This indicates a branched alkane structure.
Step 5: Convert the Newman projection of structure (b) into a line-angle formula. The front carbon is connected to the back carbon, which has both a methyl and ethyl group attached. Draw the line-angle structure with the appropriate branching and assign the IUPAC name by identifying the longest chain and substituents.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Newman Projections

Newman projections are a way to visualize the conformation of a molecule by looking straight down the bond connecting two carbon atoms. This representation helps in understanding the spatial arrangement of atoms and the steric interactions between groups attached to the carbons. It is particularly useful for analyzing the stability of different conformations in alkanes and other organic compounds.
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Introduction to Drawing Newman Projections

Line-Angle Formulas

Line-angle formulas, also known as skeletal formulas, are a shorthand representation of organic molecules where vertices represent carbon atoms and lines represent bonds. Hydrogen atoms attached to carbons are usually omitted for simplicity. This format allows chemists to quickly visualize the structure of a molecule, including its functional groups and overall connectivity, making it easier to interpret complex organic structures.
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IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming organic chemical compounds based on their structure. It provides rules for identifying the longest carbon chain, numbering the chain, and naming substituents. Understanding IUPAC naming conventions is essential for accurately communicating the identity of a compound, especially when converting representations like Newman projections to line-angle formulas.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the two chair conformations of each compound, and label the substituents as axial and equatorial. In each case, determine which conformation is more stable.

c. cis-1-ethyl-3-methylcyclohexane

d. trans-1-ethyl-3-methylcyclohexane

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Textbook Question

Convert each Newman projection to the equivalent line–angle formula, and assign the IUPAC name.

(c)

(d)

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Textbook Question

Draw the two chair conformations of each compound, and label the substituents as axial and equatorial. In each case, determine which conformation is more stable.

e. cis-1-ethyl-4-methylcyclohexane

f. trans-1-ethyl-4-methylcyclohexane

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Textbook Question

Draw Newman projections along the C3―C4 bond to show the most stable and least stable conformations of 3-ethyl-2,4,4-trimethylheptane.

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Textbook Question

Convert each Newman projection to the equivalent line–angle formula, and assign the IUPAC name. g.

(g)

(h)

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Textbook Question

Using what you know about the conformational energetics of substituted cyclohexanes, predict which of the two decalin isomers is more stable. Explain your reasoning.

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