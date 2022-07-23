Draw the two chair conformations of each compound, and label the substituents as axial and equatorial. In each case, determine which conformation is more stable.
c. cis-1-ethyl-3-methylcyclohexane
d. trans-1-ethyl-3-methylcyclohexane
Draw the two chair conformations of each compound, and label the substituents as axial and equatorial. In each case, determine which conformation is more stable.
c. cis-1-ethyl-3-methylcyclohexane
d. trans-1-ethyl-3-methylcyclohexane
Convert each Newman projection to the equivalent line–angle formula, and assign the IUPAC name.
(c)
(d)
Convert each Newman projection to the equivalent line–angle formula, and assign the IUPAC name.
(a)
(b)
Using what you know about the conformational energetics of substituted cyclohexanes, predict which of the two decalin isomers is more stable. Explain your reasoning.
a. Draw the two chair conformations of cis-1,3-dimethylcyclohexane, and label all the positions as axial or equatorial.
b. Label the higher-energy conformation and the lower-energy conformation.
c. The energy difference in these two conformations has been measured to be about 23 kJ (5.4 kcal) per mole. How much of this energy difference is due to the torsional energy of gauche relationships?
d. How much energy is due to the additional steric strain of the 1,3-diaxial interaction?
Draw the two chair conformations of each compound, and label the substituents as axial and equatorial. In each case, determine which conformation is more stable.
a. cis-1-ethyl-2-isopropylcyclohexane
b. trans-1-ethyl-2-isopropylcyclohexane