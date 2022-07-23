For trans-1-ethyl-4-methylcyclohexane, 'trans' indicates that the substituents are on opposite sides of the ring. Draw the first chair conformation with the ethyl group axial at the 1-position and the methyl group equatorial at the 4-position. Then, draw the second chair conformation with the ethyl group equatorial at the 1-position and the methyl group axial at the 4-position. Label the substituents and determine the more stable conformation, which typically has the larger group (ethyl) in the equatorial position.