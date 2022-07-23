Draw the structure and give the molecular formula for each of the following compounds.
a. 1-ethyl-3-methylcycloheptane
b. isobutylcyclohexane
Draw the structure and give the molecular formula for each of the following compounds.
a. 1-ethyl-3-methylcycloheptane
b. isobutylcyclohexane
Draw a graph, similar to Figure 3-9, of the torsional strain of 2-methylpropane as it rotates about the bond between C1 and C2. Show the dihedral angle and draw a Newman projection for each staggered and eclipsed conformation.
Draw the structure and give the molecular formula for each of the following compounds.
c. cyclopropylcyclopentane
d. 3-ethyl-1,1-dimethylcyclohexane
Draw Newman projections of the following molecules viewed from the direction of the blue arrows.
(c)
Give IUPAC names for the following compounds.
Draw a graph, similar to Figure 3-11, of the torsional energy of 2-methylbutane as it rotates about the C2—C3 bond.