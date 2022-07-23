Textbook Question
Draw the structure and give the molecular formula for each of the following compounds.
e. 3-ethyl-2,4-dimethylhexane
f. 1,1-diethyl-4-(3,3-dimethylbutyl)cyclohexane
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Draw the structure and give the molecular formula for each of the following compounds.
e. 3-ethyl-2,4-dimethylhexane
f. 1,1-diethyl-4-(3,3-dimethylbutyl)cyclohexane
Draw a perspective representation of the most stable conformation of 3-methylhexane.
Draw the structure and give the molecular formula for each of the following compounds.
c. cyclopropylcyclopentane
d. 3-ethyl-1,1-dimethylcyclohexane
Draw the structure that corresponds with each name.
k. cyclobutylcyclohexane
l. cis-1-bromo-3-chlorocyclohexane
Give IUPAC names for the following compounds.
Draw a graph, similar to Figure 3-11, of the torsional energy of 2-methylbutane as it rotates about the C2—C3 bond.