Draw 1,2,3,4,5,6-hexamethylcyclohexane with all the methyl groups
b. in equatorial positions.
Draw 1,2,3,4,5,6-hexamethylcyclohexane with all the methyl groups
b. in equatorial positions.
Draw the most stable conformation of
c. cis-1-tert-butyl-4-isopropylcyclohexane.
Draw the most stable conformation of
b. 3-isopropyl-1,1-dimethylcyclohexane.
Table 3-6 shows that the axial–equatorial energy difference for methyl, ethyl, and isopropyl groups increases gradually: 7.6, 7.9, and 8.8 kJ/mol (1.8, 1.9, and 2.1 kcal/mol). The tert-butyl group jumps to an energy difference of 23 kJ/mol (5.4 kcal/mol), over twice the value for the isopropyl group. Draw pictures of the axial conformations of isopropylcyclohexane and tert-butylcyclohexane, and explain why the tert-butyl substituent experiences such a large increase in axial energy over the isopropyl group.
Draw a Newman projection, similar to Figure 3-25 down the C1—C6 bond in the equatorial conformation of methylcyclohexane. Show that the equatorial methyl group is also anti to C5. (Using your models will help.)
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Name the following compounds. Remember that two up bonds are cis; two down bonds are cis; one up bond and one down bond are trans.
(c)
(d)