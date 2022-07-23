a. Draw both chair conformations of cis-1,4-dimethylcyclohexane, and determine which conformer is more stable.
b. Repeat for the trans isomer.
c. Predict which isomer (cis or trans) is more stable.
a. Draw both chair conformations of cis-1,4-dimethylcyclohexane, and determine which conformer is more stable.
b. Repeat for the trans isomer.
c. Predict which isomer (cis or trans) is more stable.
Name the following compounds. Remember that two up bonds are cis; two down bonds are cis; one up bond and one down bond are trans.
(e)
(f)
Draw the most stable conformation of
a. ethylcyclohexane.
Draw the most stable conformation of
b. 3-isopropyl-1,1-dimethylcyclohexane.
Table 3-6 shows that the axial–equatorial energy difference for methyl, ethyl, and isopropyl groups increases gradually: 7.6, 7.9, and 8.8 kJ/mol (1.8, 1.9, and 2.1 kcal/mol). The tert-butyl group jumps to an energy difference of 23 kJ/mol (5.4 kcal/mol), over twice the value for the isopropyl group. Draw pictures of the axial conformations of isopropylcyclohexane and tert-butylcyclohexane, and explain why the tert-butyl substituent experiences such a large increase in axial energy over the isopropyl group.
Name the following compounds. Remember that two up bonds are cis; two down bonds are cis; one up bond and one down bond are trans.
(c)
(d)