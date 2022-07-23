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Ch.3 - Structure and Stereochemistry of Alkanes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.3 - Structure and Stereochemistry of AlkanesProblem 16e,f
Chapter 3, Problem 16e,f

Draw the structure and give the molecular formula for each of the following compounds.
e. 3-ethyl-2,4-dimethylhexane
f. 1,1-diethyl-4-(3,3-dimethylbutyl)cyclohexane

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin with the compound 3-ethyl-2,4-dimethylhexane. Identify the parent chain, which is hexane, indicating a six-carbon chain. Number the chain from one end to the other to ensure the substituents get the lowest possible numbers.
Step 2: Add the substituents to the hexane chain. At carbon 3, attach an ethyl group (C₂H₅). At carbons 2 and 4, attach methyl groups (CH₃). Ensure the structure reflects the correct positions of these groups.
Step 3: Count all the carbon and hydrogen atoms in the structure to determine the molecular formula for 3-ethyl-2,4-dimethylhexane. Combine the number of carbons and hydrogens from the parent chain and substituents.
Step 4: For 1,1-diethyl-4-(3,3-dimethylbutyl)cyclohexane, start with the cyclohexane ring, which consists of six carbon atoms arranged in a ring. Number the ring to give the substituents the lowest possible numbers.
Step 5: Attach the substituents to the cyclohexane ring. At carbon 1, add two ethyl groups (C₂H₅). At carbon 4, attach a 3,3-dimethylbutyl group, which is a butyl chain with two methyl groups at the third carbon. Count all the carbon and hydrogen atoms to determine the molecular formula.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method of naming organic chemical compounds as recommended by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry. It provides a standardized way to name compounds based on their structure, ensuring clarity and consistency. Understanding IUPAC rules is essential for interpreting and constructing chemical names, such as identifying the longest carbon chain and the position of substituents.
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Structural Isomers

Structural isomers are compounds with the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements of atoms. This concept is crucial for drawing the correct structure of a compound, as different arrangements can lead to different chemical properties. Recognizing structural isomers involves understanding how atoms can be connected differently while maintaining the same overall formula.
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Cycloalkanes

Cycloalkanes are a type of hydrocarbon with carbon atoms arranged in a ring structure. They differ from alkanes, which have linear or branched chains. Understanding cycloalkanes involves recognizing the ring structure and how substituents are attached to the ring, which affects the compound's chemical behavior and naming. Cyclohexane, for example, is a common cycloalkane with six carbon atoms forming a ring.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the structure and give the molecular formula for each of the following compounds.

a. 1-ethyl-3-methylcycloheptane

b. isobutylcyclohexane

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Textbook Question

Which of the following cycloalkanes are capable of geometric (cis-trans) isomerism? Draw the cis and trans isomers.

b. 1-ethyl-3-methylcycloheptane

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Textbook Question

Draw the structure and give the molecular formula for each of the following compounds.

c. cyclopropylcyclopentane

d. 3-ethyl-1,1-dimethylcyclohexane

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Textbook Question

Draw the structure that corresponds with each name.

k. cyclobutylcyclohexane

l. cis-1-bromo-3-chlorocyclohexane

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1
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Textbook Question

Give IUPAC names for the following compounds.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following cycloalkanes are capable of geometric (cis-trans) isomerism? Draw the cis and trans isomers.

a. 3-ethyl-1,1-dimethylcyclohexane

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