Draw the structure and give the molecular formula for each of the following compounds.
a. 1-ethyl-3-methylcycloheptane
b. isobutylcyclohexane
Draw the structure and give the molecular formula for each of the following compounds.
a. 1-ethyl-3-methylcycloheptane
b. isobutylcyclohexane
Which of the following cycloalkanes are capable of geometric (cis-trans) isomerism? Draw the cis and trans isomers.
b. 1-ethyl-3-methylcycloheptane
Draw the structure and give the molecular formula for each of the following compounds.
e. 3-ethyl-2,4-dimethylhexane
f. 1,1-diethyl-4-(3,3-dimethylbutyl)cyclohexane
Which of the following cycloalkanes are capable of geometric (cis-trans) isomerism? Draw the cis and trans isomers.
c. 1-ethyl-3-methylcyclopentane
Draw the structure and give the molecular formula for each of the following compounds.
c. cyclopropylcyclopentane
d. 3-ethyl-1,1-dimethylcyclohexane
Which of the following cycloalkanes are capable of geometric (cis-trans) isomerism? Draw the cis and trans isomers.
a. 3-ethyl-1,1-dimethylcyclohexane