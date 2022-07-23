Substituent Positioning

Substituent positioning refers to the location of groups attached to the main carbon chain in a molecule. In organic chemistry, the position is indicated by numbers, which correspond to the carbon atom in the chain. For example, in 3-ethyloctane, the ethyl group is attached to the third carbon, while in 4-isopropyldecane, the isopropyl group is attached to the fourth carbon, affecting the molecule's structure.