Textbook Question
Draw the structure that corresponds with each name.
i. tert-butylcyclohexane
j. pentylcyclohexane
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Draw the structure that corresponds with each name.
i. tert-butylcyclohexane
j. pentylcyclohexane
Draw the structure that corresponds with each name.
e. 2,2,4,4-tetramethylhexane
f. trans-1,3-diethylcyclopentane
Draw the structure that corresponds with each name.
c. sec-butylcycloheptane
d. 2,3-dimethyl-4-propylnonane
Which of the following structures represent the same compound? Which ones represent different compounds?
(e)
Draw and name the five cycloalkane structures of formula C5H10. Can any of these structures give rise to geometric (cis-trans) isomerism? If so, show the cis and trans stereoisomers.
Which of the following structures represent the same compound? Which ones represent different compounds?
(f)