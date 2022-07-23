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Ch.3 - Structure and Stereochemistry of Alkanes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.3 - Structure and Stereochemistry of AlkanesProblem 36i,j
Chapter 3, Problem 36i,j

Draw the structure that corresponds with each name.
i. tert-butylcyclohexane
j. pentylcyclohexane

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the naming conventions. 'tert-butyl' and 'pentyl' are alkyl groups, while 'cyclohexane' is a cyclic alkane with six carbon atoms forming a ring.
Step 2: For 'tert-butylcyclohexane', start by drawing the cyclohexane ring, which is a hexagon representing six carbon atoms connected in a cycle.
Step 3: Identify the 'tert-butyl' group, which is a branched alkyl group with the formula (C(CH3)3). Attach this group to one of the carbon atoms in the cyclohexane ring.
Step 4: For 'pentylcyclohexane', again draw the cyclohexane ring. The 'pentyl' group is a straight-chain alkyl group with five carbon atoms (CH3(CH2)4). Attach this group to one of the carbon atoms in the cyclohexane ring.
Step 5: Ensure that all valencies are satisfied. Each carbon atom should form four bonds, so add hydrogen atoms where necessary to complete the structure.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a standardized system for naming chemical compounds. It involves identifying the longest carbon chain, numbering the chain to give substituents the lowest possible numbers, and naming substituents as prefixes. Understanding this system is crucial for interpreting and drawing chemical structures from names.
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Cycloalkanes

Cycloalkanes are saturated hydrocarbons with carbon atoms arranged in a ring structure. Cyclohexane, a common cycloalkane, consists of six carbon atoms forming a hexagonal ring. Recognizing cycloalkane structures is essential for drawing compounds like tert-butylcyclohexane and pentylcyclohexane.
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Substituents and Alkyl Groups

Substituents are atoms or groups of atoms attached to the main carbon chain or ring in a molecule. Alkyl groups, such as tert-butyl and pentyl, are common substituents derived from alkanes by removing a hydrogen atom. Understanding how these groups attach to cyclohexane is key to drawing the correct structures.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Each of the following descriptions applies to more than one alkane. In each case, draw and name two structures that match the description.

a. an isopropylheptane

b. a diethyldecane

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Textbook Question

Draw the structure that corresponds with each name.

e. 2,2,4,4-tetramethylhexane

f. trans-1,3-diethylcyclopentane

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Textbook Question

Draw the structure that corresponds with each name.

c. sec-butylcycloheptane

d. 2,3-dimethyl-4-propylnonane

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Textbook Question

Draw the structure that corresponds with each name.

a. 3-ethyloctane

b. 4-isopropyldecane

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Textbook Question

Each of the following descriptions applies to more than one alkane. In each case, draw and name two structures that match the description.

c. a cis-diethylcyclohexane

d. a trans-dihalocyclopentane

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Textbook Question

Each of the following descriptions applies to more than one alkane. In each case, draw and name two structures that match the description.

e. a (2,3-dimethylpentyl)cycloalkane

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