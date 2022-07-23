Draw the structure that corresponds with each name.
i. tert-butylcyclohexane
j. pentylcyclohexane
Draw the structure that corresponds with each name.
i. tert-butylcyclohexane
j. pentylcyclohexane
Each of the following descriptions applies to more than one alkane. In each case, draw and name two structures that match the description.
a. an isopropylheptane
b. a diethyldecane
Draw the structure that corresponds with each name.
e. 2,2,4,4-tetramethylhexane
f. trans-1,3-diethylcyclopentane
Draw the structure that corresponds with each name.
a. 3-ethyloctane
b. 4-isopropyldecane
Draw and name the five cycloalkane structures of formula C5H10. Can any of these structures give rise to geometric (cis-trans) isomerism? If so, show the cis and trans stereoisomers.
Which of the following structures represent the same compound? Which ones represent different compounds?
(f)