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Ch.3 - Structure and Stereochemistry of Alkanes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.3 - Structure and Stereochemistry of AlkanesProblem 17c
Chapter 3, Problem 17c

Which of the following cycloalkanes are capable of geometric (cis-trans) isomerism? Draw the cis and trans isomers.
c. 1-ethyl-3-methylcyclopentane

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1
Step 1: Understand the concept of geometric (cis-trans) isomerism. Geometric isomerism occurs in cycloalkanes when there are two substituents on different carbon atoms of the ring, and these substituents can be positioned either on the same side (cis) or opposite sides (trans) of the ring.
Step 2: Analyze the structure of 1-ethyl-3-methylcyclopentane. This compound has a cyclopentane ring with an ethyl group attached to the first carbon and a methyl group attached to the third carbon.
Step 3: Determine if the substituents allow for cis-trans isomerism. For geometric isomerism to occur, the substituents must be on different carbons and not adjacent to each other, allowing for different spatial arrangements.
Step 4: Draw the cis isomer. In the cis isomer, both the ethyl and methyl groups are on the same side of the cyclopentane ring. Visualize or sketch the cyclopentane ring with both substituents pointing in the same direction.
Step 5: Draw the trans isomer. In the trans isomer, the ethyl and methyl groups are on opposite sides of the cyclopentane ring. Visualize or sketch the cyclopentane ring with one substituent pointing up and the other pointing down.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Geometric Isomerism

Geometric isomerism, also known as cis-trans isomerism, occurs in compounds with restricted rotation around a bond, typically due to a ring structure or double bond. In cycloalkanes, this isomerism arises when substituents are positioned differently relative to the plane of the ring, leading to distinct cis (same side) and trans (opposite side) configurations.
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Cycloalkanes

Cycloalkanes are saturated hydrocarbons with carbon atoms arranged in a ring structure. The ring can impose steric constraints that affect the spatial arrangement of substituents, making geometric isomerism possible if the ring is large enough to accommodate different spatial orientations of substituents without excessive strain.
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Substituent Positioning

In cycloalkanes, the positioning of substituents is crucial for determining the possibility of geometric isomerism. For 1-ethyl-3-methylcyclopentane, the substituents at different positions on the ring can lead to cis and trans configurations, depending on whether they are on the same or opposite sides of the ring plane, affecting the molecule's physical and chemical properties.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following cycloalkanes are capable of geometric (cis-trans) isomerism? Draw the cis and trans isomers.

b. 1-ethyl-3-methylcycloheptane

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Textbook Question

Draw the structure that corresponds with each name.

k. cyclobutylcyclohexane

l. cis-1-bromo-3-chlorocyclohexane

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1
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Textbook Question

The heat of combustion of cis-1,2-dimethylcyclopropane is larger than that of the trans isomer. Which isomer is more stable? Use drawings to explain this difference in stability.

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Textbook Question

trans-1,2-Dimethylcyclobutane is more stable than cis-1,2-dimethylcyclobutane, but cis-1,3-dimethylcyclobutane is more stable than trans-1,3-dimethylcyclobutane. Use drawings to explain these observations.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following cycloalkanes are capable of geometric (cis-trans) isomerism? Draw the cis and trans isomers.

a. 3-ethyl-1,1-dimethylcyclohexane

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Textbook Question

The cyclohexane chair shown in Figure 3-22 has the headrest to the right and the footrest to the left. Draw a cyclohexane chair with its axial and equatorial bonds, showing the headrest to the left and the footrest to the right.

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