Draw the structure and give the molecular formula for each of the following compounds.
e. 3-ethyl-2,4-dimethylhexane
f. 1,1-diethyl-4-(3,3-dimethylbutyl)cyclohexane
Draw the structure and give the molecular formula for each of the following compounds.
e. 3-ethyl-2,4-dimethylhexane
f. 1,1-diethyl-4-(3,3-dimethylbutyl)cyclohexane
Which of the following cycloalkanes are capable of geometric (cis-trans) isomerism? Draw the cis and trans isomers.
c. 1-ethyl-3-methylcyclopentane
Draw the structure that corresponds with each name.
k. cyclobutylcyclohexane
l. cis-1-bromo-3-chlorocyclohexane
The heat of combustion of cis-1,2-dimethylcyclopropane is larger than that of the trans isomer. Which isomer is more stable? Use drawings to explain this difference in stability.
trans-1,2-Dimethylcyclobutane is more stable than cis-1,2-dimethylcyclobutane, but cis-1,3-dimethylcyclobutane is more stable than trans-1,3-dimethylcyclobutane. Use drawings to explain these observations.
Which of the following cycloalkanes are capable of geometric (cis-trans) isomerism? Draw the cis and trans isomers.
a. 3-ethyl-1,1-dimethylcyclohexane