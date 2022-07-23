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Ch.3 - Structure and Stereochemistry of Alkanes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.3 - Structure and Stereochemistry of AlkanesProblem 17b
Chapter 3, Problem 17b

Which of the following cycloalkanes are capable of geometric (cis-trans) isomerism? Draw the cis and trans isomers.
b. 1-ethyl-3-methylcycloheptane

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1
Step 1: Understand the concept of geometric (cis-trans) isomerism. Geometric isomerism occurs in cycloalkanes when there are two substituents on different carbon atoms of the ring, and these substituents can be positioned either on the same side (cis) or on opposite sides (trans) of the ring.
Step 2: Analyze the structure of 1-ethyl-3-methylcycloheptane. This compound has a cycloheptane ring with an ethyl group at the first carbon and a methyl group at the third carbon.
Step 3: Determine if the substituents allow for cis-trans isomerism. For geometric isomerism to occur, the substituents must be on different carbon atoms and the ring must be large enough to accommodate the spatial arrangement. Cycloheptane is large enough to allow for this isomerism.
Step 4: Draw the cis isomer. In the cis isomer, both the ethyl and methyl groups are on the same side of the cycloheptane ring. Visualize or sketch the ring with both substituents pointing in the same direction.
Step 5: Draw the trans isomer. In the trans isomer, the ethyl and methyl groups are on opposite sides of the cycloheptane ring. Visualize or sketch the ring with one substituent pointing up and the other pointing down, ensuring they are on opposite sides.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Geometric Isomerism

Geometric isomerism, also known as cis-trans isomerism, occurs in compounds with restricted rotation around a bond, typically a double bond or a ring structure. It requires two substituents on each side of the bond or ring, allowing for different spatial arrangements. In cycloalkanes, this isomerism arises when substituents are positioned differently relative to the ring plane.
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Cycloalkane Structure

Cycloalkanes are saturated hydrocarbons with carbon atoms arranged in a ring. The ring structure restricts rotation, which can lead to geometric isomerism if substituents are present. The size and shape of the ring influence the stability and possibility of isomerism, with larger rings like cycloheptane being more flexible than smaller ones.
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Substituent Positioning

In cycloalkanes, the positioning of substituents determines the possibility of cis-trans isomerism. For 1-ethyl-3-methylcycloheptane, the ethyl and methyl groups must be on different carbons and can be arranged either on the same side (cis) or opposite sides (trans) of the ring plane. This spatial arrangement affects the compound's physical and chemical properties.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the structure and give the molecular formula for each of the following compounds.

e. 3-ethyl-2,4-dimethylhexane

f. 1,1-diethyl-4-(3,3-dimethylbutyl)cyclohexane

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Textbook Question

Which of the following cycloalkanes are capable of geometric (cis-trans) isomerism? Draw the cis and trans isomers.

c. 1-ethyl-3-methylcyclopentane

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Textbook Question

Draw the structure that corresponds with each name.

k. cyclobutylcyclohexane

l. cis-1-bromo-3-chlorocyclohexane

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1
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Textbook Question

The heat of combustion of cis-1,2-dimethylcyclopropane is larger than that of the trans isomer. Which isomer is more stable? Use drawings to explain this difference in stability.

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Textbook Question

trans-1,2-Dimethylcyclobutane is more stable than cis-1,2-dimethylcyclobutane, but cis-1,3-dimethylcyclobutane is more stable than trans-1,3-dimethylcyclobutane. Use drawings to explain these observations.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following cycloalkanes are capable of geometric (cis-trans) isomerism? Draw the cis and trans isomers.

a. 3-ethyl-1,1-dimethylcyclohexane

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