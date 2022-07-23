Skip to main content
Ch.4 - The Study of Chemical Reactions
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.4 - The Study of Chemical ReactionsProblem 40a,b
Chapter 4, Problem 40a,b

Label each hydrogen atom in the following compounds as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°).
(a) CH3CH2CH(CH3)2
(b) (CH3)3CCH2CH3

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of primary, secondary, and tertiary hydrogen atoms. Primary hydrogens are attached to a carbon that is bonded to only one other carbon. Secondary hydrogens are attached to a carbon bonded to two other carbons. Tertiary hydrogens are attached to a carbon bonded to three other carbons.
Step 2: Analyze compound a, CH3CH2CH(CH3)2. Start by identifying the types of carbon atoms present. The first carbon (CH3-) is bonded to one other carbon, making it a primary carbon. The second carbon (CH2-) is bonded to two other carbons, making it a secondary carbon. The third carbon (CH-) is bonded to three other carbons, making it a tertiary carbon.
Step 3: Label the hydrogen atoms in compound a. The hydrogens on the CH3 group are primary hydrogens. The hydrogens on the CH2 group are secondary hydrogens. The hydrogen on the CH group is a tertiary hydrogen.
Step 4: Analyze compound b, (CH3)3CCH2CH3. Identify the types of carbon atoms. The first carbon (C-) is bonded to three other carbons, making it a tertiary carbon. The second carbon (CH2-) is bonded to two other carbons, making it a secondary carbon. The third carbon (CH3-) is bonded to one other carbon, making it a primary carbon.
Step 5: Label the hydrogen atoms in compound b. The hydrogens on the CH3 groups attached to the tertiary carbon are primary hydrogens. The hydrogens on the CH2 group are secondary hydrogens. The hydrogens on the CH3 group at the end are primary hydrogens.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hydrogen Atom Classification

In organic chemistry, hydrogen atoms are classified based on the carbon atom they are attached to. A primary (1°) hydrogen is attached to a primary carbon, which is bonded to only one other carbon. A secondary (2°) hydrogen is attached to a secondary carbon, bonded to two other carbons, and a tertiary (3°) hydrogen is attached to a tertiary carbon, bonded to three other carbons.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:06
Understanding the hydrogen isotopes.

Carbon Atom Classification

Carbon atoms are classified as primary, secondary, or tertiary based on the number of other carbon atoms they are directly bonded to. A primary carbon is bonded to one other carbon, a secondary carbon to two, and a tertiary carbon to three. This classification helps in determining the type of hydrogen atoms attached to them.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:44
The difference between atomic numbers and atomic mass.

Structural Formula Analysis

Analyzing the structural formula of a compound involves identifying the connectivity of atoms within the molecule. This includes determining which carbon atoms are primary, secondary, or tertiary, and subsequently classifying the hydrogen atoms attached to them. Understanding the structure is crucial for accurate classification and understanding of molecular properties.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:21
How to draw condensed mixed structures.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use bond-dissociation enthalpies (Table 4-2, p. 167) to calculate values of ΔH° for the following reactions.

a. CH3—CH3 + I2 → CH3CH2I + HI

1574
views
Textbook Question

a. Draw an approximate reaction-energy diagram for the acid–base reaction of phenol (see below) with 1-molar aqueous sodium hydroxide solution.

b. On the same diagram, draw an approximate reaction-energy diagram for the acid–base reaction of tert-butyl alcohol (see below) with 1-molar aqueous sodium hydroxide solution.

1079
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Label each hydrogen atom in the following compounds as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°).

(e)

(f)

1115
views
Textbook Question

Draw a reaction-energy diagram for a two-step endothermic reaction with a rate-limiting second step.

1879
views
Textbook Question

Treatment of tert-butyl alcohol with concentrated HCl gives tert-butyl chloride.

When the concentration of H+ is doubled, the reaction rate doubles. When the concentration of tert-butyl alcohol is tripled, the reaction rate triples. When the chloride ion concentration is quadrupled, however, the reaction rate is unchanged. Write the rate equation for this reaction.

1372
views
Textbook Question

Label each hydrogen atom in the following compounds as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°).

(c) (CH3)2CHCH(CH3)CH2CH3

(d)

1267
views