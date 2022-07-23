Use bond-dissociation enthalpies (Table 4-2, p. 167) to calculate values of ΔH° for the following reactions.
a. CH3—CH3 + I2 → CH3CH2I + HI
Use bond-dissociation enthalpies (Table 4-2, p. 167) to calculate values of ΔH° for the following reactions.
a. CH3—CH3 + I2 → CH3CH2I + HI
a. Draw an approximate reaction-energy diagram for the acid–base reaction of phenol (see below) with 1-molar aqueous sodium hydroxide solution.
b. On the same diagram, draw an approximate reaction-energy diagram for the acid–base reaction of tert-butyl alcohol (see below) with 1-molar aqueous sodium hydroxide solution.
Label each hydrogen atom in the following compounds as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°).
(e)
(f)
Draw a reaction-energy diagram for a two-step endothermic reaction with a rate-limiting second step.
Treatment of tert-butyl alcohol with concentrated HCl gives tert-butyl chloride.
When the concentration of H+ is doubled, the reaction rate doubles. When the concentration of tert-butyl alcohol is tripled, the reaction rate triples. When the chloride ion concentration is quadrupled, however, the reaction rate is unchanged. Write the rate equation for this reaction.
Label each hydrogen atom in the following compounds as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°).
(c) (CH3)2CHCH(CH3)CH2CH3
(d)