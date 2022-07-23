Bond-Dissociation Enthalpy

Bond-dissociation enthalpy (BDE) is the energy required to break a specific bond in a molecule, resulting in the formation of two radicals. It is a crucial concept in thermochemistry, as it helps predict the stability of molecules and the energy changes during chemical reactions. BDE values are typically provided in kilojoules per mole (kJ/mol) and vary depending on the type of bond and the molecular environment.