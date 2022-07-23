Label each hydrogen atom in the following compounds as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°).
(e)
(f)
Label each hydrogen atom in the following compounds as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°).
(e)
(f)
Use bond-dissociation enthalpies (Table 4-2, p. 167) to calculate values of ΔH° for the following reactions.
c. (CH3)3C—OH + HCl → (CH3)3C—Cl + H2O
Label each hydrogen atom in the following compounds as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°).
(a) CH3CH2CH(CH3)2
(b) (CH3)3CCH2CH3
Label each hydrogen atom in the following compounds as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°).
(c) (CH3)2CHCH(CH3)CH2CH3
(d)
Use bond-dissociation enthalpies (Table 4-2, p. 167) to calculate values of ΔH° for the following reactions.
d. CH3CH2CH3 + H2 → CH3CH3 + CH4
Use bond-dissociation enthalpies (Table 4-2, p. 167) to calculate values of ΔH° for the following reactions.
b. CH3CH2Cl + HI → CH3CH2I + HCl