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Ch.4 - The Study of Chemical Reactions
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.4 - The Study of Chemical ReactionsProblem 40e,f
Chapter 4, Problem 40e,f

Label each hydrogen atom in the following compounds as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°).
(e)
(f)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of primary, secondary, and tertiary hydrogen atoms. A primary hydrogen is attached to a primary carbon (a carbon bonded to only one other carbon). A secondary hydrogen is attached to a secondary carbon (a carbon bonded to two other carbons). A tertiary hydrogen is attached to a tertiary carbon (a carbon bonded to three other carbons).
Step 2: Examine the structure of compound e. Identify all the carbon atoms and determine how many other carbon atoms each is bonded to. This will help you classify the hydrogen atoms attached to these carbons.
Step 3: For each carbon atom in compound e, count the number of hydrogen atoms attached to it. Use the definitions from Step 1 to label each hydrogen as primary, secondary, or tertiary based on the type of carbon it is attached to.
Step 4: Repeat the process for compound f. Identify the carbon atoms, determine their connectivity with other carbons, and classify the hydrogen atoms accordingly.
Step 5: Review your labels for both compounds e and f to ensure accuracy. Double-check the connectivity of each carbon atom to confirm the classification of the hydrogen atoms.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hydrogen Atom Classification

In organic chemistry, hydrogen atoms are classified based on the type of carbon atom they are attached to. A primary hydrogen is attached to a primary carbon, which is bonded to only one other carbon. A secondary hydrogen is attached to a secondary carbon, bonded to two other carbons, and a tertiary hydrogen is attached to a tertiary carbon, bonded to three other carbons.
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Carbon Atom Classification

Carbon atoms are classified as primary, secondary, or tertiary based on the number of other carbon atoms they are directly bonded to. A primary carbon is bonded to one other carbon, a secondary carbon to two, and a tertiary carbon to three. This classification helps in understanding the structure and reactivity of organic molecules.
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Structural Representation of Organic Molecules

Organic molecules are often represented using structural formulas that show the arrangement of atoms and bonds. Understanding these representations is crucial for identifying the types of carbon and hydrogen atoms present. Structural formulas can be depicted as line structures, where vertices represent carbon atoms, and hydrogen atoms are implied unless specified.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use bond-dissociation enthalpies (Table 4-2, p. 167) to calculate values of ΔH° for the following reactions.

a. CH3—CH3 + I2 → CH3CH2I + HI

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Textbook Question

Use bond-dissociation enthalpies (Table 4-2, p. 167) to calculate values of ΔH° for the following reactions.

c. (CH3)3C—OH + HCl → (CH3)3C—Cl + H2O

1225
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Textbook Question

Label each hydrogen atom in the following compounds as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°).

(a) CH3CH2CH(CH3)2

(b) (CH3)3CCH2CH3

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Textbook Question

Treatment of tert-butyl alcohol with concentrated HCl gives tert-butyl chloride.

When the concentration of H+ is doubled, the reaction rate doubles. When the concentration of tert-butyl alcohol is tripled, the reaction rate triples. When the chloride ion concentration is quadrupled, however, the reaction rate is unchanged. Write the rate equation for this reaction.

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Textbook Question

Label each hydrogen atom in the following compounds as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°).

(c) (CH3)2CHCH(CH3)CH2CH3

(d)

1267
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Textbook Question

Use bond-dissociation enthalpies (Table 4-2, p. 167) to calculate values of ΔH° for the following reactions.

b. CH3CH2Cl + HI → CH3CH2I + HCl

1416
views