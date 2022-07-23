Textbook Question
The following reaction has a value of ΔG° = –2.1 kJ/mol (–0.50 kcal/mol).
CH3Br + H2S ⇌ CH3SH + HBr
b. Starting with a 1 M solution of CH3Br and H2S, calculate the final concentrations of all four species at equilibrium.
1565
views
The following reaction has a value of ΔG° = –2.1 kJ/mol (–0.50 kcal/mol).
CH3Br + H2S ⇌ CH3SH + HBr
b. Starting with a 1 M solution of CH3Br and H2S, calculate the final concentrations of all four species at equilibrium.
Free-radical chlorination of hexane gives very poor yields of 1-chlorohexane, while cyclohexane can be converted to chlorocyclohexane in good yield.
a. How do you account for this difference?
b. What ratio of reactants (cyclohexane and chlorine) would you use for the synthesis of chlorocyclohexane?
The following reaction has a value of ΔG° = –2.1 kJ/mol (–0.50 kcal/mol).
CH3Br + H2S ⇌ CH3SH + HBr
a. Calculate Keq at room temperature (25 °C) for this reaction as written.