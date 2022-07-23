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Ch.5 - Stereochemistry
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.5 - StereochemistryProblem 15e,f
Chapter 5, Problem 15e,f

Draw three-dimensional representations of the following compounds. Which have asymmetric carbon atoms? Which have no asymmetric carbons but are chiral anyway? Use your models for parts (a) through (d) and any others that seem unclear.
(e) Three-dimensional representation of a chiral compound with a chlorine atom, illustrating molecular structure and asymmetry.
(f) Chemical structure of a biphenyl compound with bromine and iodine substituents, illustrating chirality concepts.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the first compound (image 1). The structure is a bicyclic compound with a chlorine atom attached. To determine if it has asymmetric carbon atoms, identify any carbon atom bonded to four different groups. Consider the spatial arrangement of the groups to assess chirality.
Step 2: Analyze the second compound (image 2). This structure consists of two aromatic rings connected by a single bond, with substituents including methyl (CH₃), bromine (Br), and iodine (I). Check each carbon atom to see if it is bonded to four different groups, which would make it asymmetric.
Step 3: For both compounds, determine if they are chiral despite lacking asymmetric carbons. Chiral molecules can exist due to restricted rotation or unique spatial arrangements, such as in the case of atropisomerism or helicity.
Step 4: Use molecular models or drawings to visualize the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms in each compound. This helps confirm the presence or absence of asymmetric carbons and chirality.
Step 5: Summarize the findings for each compound, specifying which have asymmetric carbons, which are chiral without asymmetric carbons, and provide reasoning based on the structural analysis.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Asymmetric Carbon Atom

An asymmetric carbon atom, or chiral center, is a carbon atom that is bonded to four different substituents. This unique arrangement allows for the existence of two non-superimposable mirror images, known as enantiomers. Identifying asymmetric carbons is crucial for determining the chirality of a compound, which can significantly influence its chemical behavior and interactions.
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Chirality

Chirality refers to the property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image. A molecule can be chiral even without asymmetric carbon atoms, as seen in certain cyclic compounds or those with restricted rotation. Understanding chirality is essential in organic chemistry, particularly in the context of drug design, where the activity of enantiomers can differ dramatically.
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Three-Dimensional Molecular Representation

Three-dimensional molecular representations, such as ball-and-stick models or wedge-dash formulas, provide a visual understanding of the spatial arrangement of atoms in a molecule. These representations help in identifying chiral centers and understanding the overall geometry of the compound. They are particularly useful in visualizing how different substituents affect the molecule's properties and reactivity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each set of examples, make a model of the first structure, and indicate the relationship of each of the other structures to the first structure. Examples of relationships: same compound, enantiomer, structural isomer.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Draw three-dimensional representations of the following compounds. Which have asymmetric carbon atoms? Which have no asymmetric carbons but are chiral anyway? Use your models for parts (a) through (d) and any others that seem unclear.

(c)

(d)

824
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Textbook Question

For each set of examples, make a model of the first structure, and indicate the relationship of each of the other structures to the first structure. Examples of relationships: same compound, enantiomer, structural isomer.

(c)

818
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Textbook Question

Make a model of each compound, draw it in its most symmetric conformation, and determine whether it is capable of showing optical activity.

a. 1-bromo-1-chloroethane

b. 1-bromo-2-chloroethane

1591
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Textbook Question

Draw three-dimensional representations of the following compounds. Which have asymmetric carbon atoms? Which have no asymmetric carbons but are chiral anyway? Use your models for parts (a) through (d) and any others that seem unclear.

(g)

1424
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Textbook Question

Draw three-dimensional representations of the following compounds. Which have asymmetric carbon atoms? Which have no asymmetric carbons but are chiral anyway? Use your models for parts (a) through (d) and any others that seem unclear.

(a)

(b)

1001
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