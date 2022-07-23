For each set of examples, make a model of the first structure, and indicate the relationship of each of the other structures to the first structure. Examples of relationships: same compound, enantiomer, structural isomer.
(a)
For each set of examples, make a model of the first structure, and indicate the relationship of each of the other structures to the first structure. Examples of relationships: same compound, enantiomer, structural isomer.
(a)
Draw three-dimensional representations of the following compounds. Which have asymmetric carbon atoms? Which have no asymmetric carbons but are chiral anyway? Use your models for parts (a) through (d) and any others that seem unclear.
(c)
(d)
For each set of examples, make a model of the first structure, and indicate the relationship of each of the other structures to the first structure. Examples of relationships: same compound, enantiomer, structural isomer.
(c)
Make a model of each compound, draw it in its most symmetric conformation, and determine whether it is capable of showing optical activity.
a. 1-bromo-1-chloroethane
b. 1-bromo-2-chloroethane
Draw three-dimensional representations of the following compounds. Which have asymmetric carbon atoms? Which have no asymmetric carbons but are chiral anyway? Use your models for parts (a) through (d) and any others that seem unclear.
(g)
Draw three-dimensional representations of the following compounds. Which have asymmetric carbon atoms? Which have no asymmetric carbons but are chiral anyway? Use your models for parts (a) through (d) and any others that seem unclear.
(a)
(b)