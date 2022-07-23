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Ch.5 - Stereochemistry
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.5 - StereochemistryProblem 16a
Chapter 5, Problem 16a

For each set of examples, make a model of the first structure, and indicate the relationship of each of the other structures to the first structure. Examples of relationships: same compound, enantiomer, structural isomer.
(a)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the first structure in the set (A in the first image and the first structure in the second image). This will serve as the reference structure. Identify its functional groups, stereochemistry, and connectivity of atoms.
Step 2: Compare the second structure (B in the first image and the second structure in the second image) to the reference structure. Check for differences in connectivity, functional groups, or stereochemistry. Determine if it is the same compound, an enantiomer (mirror image), or a structural isomer (different connectivity).
Step 3: Compare the third structure (C in the first image and the third structure in the second image) to the reference structure. Again, analyze connectivity, functional groups, and stereochemistry to classify the relationship.
Step 4: Compare the fourth structure (D in the first image and the fourth structure in the second image) to the reference structure. Follow the same process to determine the relationship.
Step 5: Summarize the relationships of all structures to the reference structure, clearly stating whether each is the same compound, an enantiomer, or a structural isomer based on the analysis.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Structural Isomers

Structural isomers are compounds that have the same molecular formula but differ in the connectivity of their atoms. This means that the arrangement of atoms in the molecule is different, leading to distinct compounds with different properties. In the provided structures, some represent structural isomers of each other due to variations in how functional groups are attached to the carbon skeleton.
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Enantiomers

Enantiomers are a type of stereoisomer that are non-superimposable mirror images of each other. They typically arise in molecules that contain a chiral center, where four different substituents are attached to a carbon atom. In the context of the question, identifying enantiomers involves recognizing pairs of structures that are mirror images, which can have significant implications in biological activity and chemical reactivity.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Common functional groups include hydroxyl (-OH), carboxyl (-COOH), and methyl (-CH3). Understanding functional groups is essential for analyzing the relationships between different organic compounds, as they dictate the reactivity and properties of the molecules involved.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw a Fischer projection for each compound. Remember that the cross represents an asymmetric carbon atom, and the carbon chain should be along the vertical, with the IUPAC numbering from top to bottom.

(c) (S)-1,2-dibromobutane

(d) (R)-butan-2-ol

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Textbook Question

Draw three-dimensional representations of the following compounds. Which have asymmetric carbon atoms? Which have no asymmetric carbons but are chiral anyway? Use your models for parts (a) through (d) and any others that seem unclear.

(c)

(d)

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Textbook Question

Draw three-dimensional representations of the following compounds. Which have asymmetric carbon atoms? Which have no asymmetric carbons but are chiral anyway? Use your models for parts (a) through (d) and any others that seem unclear.

(e)

(f)

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Textbook Question

For each set of examples, make a model of the first structure, and indicate the relationship of each of the other structures to the first structure. Examples of relationships: same compound, enantiomer, structural isomer.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Draw a Fischer projection for each compound. Remember that the cross represents an asymmetric carbon atom, and the carbon chain should be along the vertical, with the IUPAC numbering from top to bottom.

(a) (S)-propane-1,2-diol

(b) (R)-2-bromobutan-1-ol

1591
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Textbook Question

Draw three-dimensional representations of the following compounds. Which have asymmetric carbon atoms? Which have no asymmetric carbons but are chiral anyway? Use your models for parts (a) through (d) and any others that seem unclear.

(g)

1424
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