Enantiomers and Diastereomers

Enantiomers are pairs of chiral molecules that are mirror images of each other, while diastereomers are stereoisomers that are not mirror images. The relationship between (2R,3S)-2,3-dibromohexane and (2S,3R)-2,3-dibromohexane is that they are enantiomers, whereas the relationship between (2R,3S)-2,3-dibromohexane and (2R,3R)-2,3-dibromohexane is that they are diastereomers, as they differ in configuration at one chiral center but not the other.