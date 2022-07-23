For each Fischer projection, label each asymmetric carbon atom as (R) or (S).
(g)
(h)
(i)
For each Fischer projection, label each asymmetric carbon atom as (R) or (S).
(g)
(h)
(i)
Which of the following compounds are chiral? Draw each compound in its most symmetric conformation, star (*) any asymmetric carbon atoms, and draw any mirror planes. Label any meso compounds. You may use Fischer projections if you prefer.
(c) (2R,3S)-2-bromo-3-chlorobutane
(d) (2R,3S)-2,3-dibromobutane
For each pair, give the relationship between the two compounds. Making models will be helpful.
(h)
For each pair, give the relationship between the two compounds. Making models will be helpful.
(a) (2R,3S)-2,3-dibromohexane and (2S,3R)-2,3-dibromohexane
(b) (2R,3S)-2,3-dibromohexane and (2R,3R)-2,3-dibromohexane
For each pair, give the relationship between the two compounds. Making models will be helpful.
(c)
(d)
For each pair, give the relationship between the two compounds. Making models will be helpful.
(g)