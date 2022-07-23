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Ch.5 - Stereochemistry
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.5 - StereochemistryProblem 20e,f
Chapter 5, Problem 20e,f

For each pair, give the relationship between the two compounds. Making models will be helpful.
(e)
(f)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the pair of compounds in part (e). Both compounds are bicyclic structures with a chlorine atom attached. Observe the orientation of the chlorine atom relative to the plane of the molecule. One compound has the chlorine atom in an axial position, while the other has it in an equatorial position. This indicates that the two compounds are stereoisomers, specifically conformational isomers.
Step 2: For part (e), confirm whether the compounds are enantiomers or diastereomers. Since the compounds differ in the spatial arrangement of the chlorine atom but are not mirror images, they are diastereomers.
Step 3: Analyze the pair of compounds in part (f). Both compounds are Fischer projections of sugar molecules. Observe the orientation of the hydroxyl (-OH) groups and hydrogen atoms on the chiral centers. In the first compound, the hydroxyl groups are on the right side, while in the second compound, the hydroxyl groups are on the left side.
Step 4: For part (f), determine the relationship between the two compounds. Since the compounds are mirror images of each other, they are enantiomers. Enantiomers are non-superimposable mirror images and have opposite configurations at all chiral centers.
Step 5: Summarize the relationships: In part (e), the compounds are diastereomers due to different spatial arrangements of the chlorine atom. In part (f), the compounds are enantiomers because they are mirror images of each other.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry is the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. In organic chemistry, stereoisomers are compounds that have the same molecular formula and connectivity but differ in the orientation of their atoms in space. Understanding stereochemistry is crucial for analyzing the relationship between the two compounds shown, as their three-dimensional shapes can influence their reactivity and properties.
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Conformational Analysis

Conformational analysis involves studying the different spatial arrangements (conformations) of a molecule that can be achieved by rotation around single bonds. The two compounds in the question likely represent different conformers of the same molecule, which can have distinct energy levels and stability. Recognizing these conformations helps in understanding the relationship between the compounds and predicting their behavior in chemical reactions.
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Substituent Effects

Substituent effects refer to how different groups attached to a carbon skeleton influence the properties and reactivity of a molecule. In the context of the compounds shown, the position of the chlorine atom (Cl) can significantly affect the molecule's stability and reactivity. Analyzing how the substituent's position alters the overall structure is essential for determining the relationship between the two compounds.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each Fischer projection, label each asymmetric carbon atom as (R) or (S).

(g)

(h)

(i)

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Textbook Question

Which of the following compounds are chiral? Draw each compound in its most symmetric conformation, star (*) any asymmetric carbon atoms, and draw any mirror planes. Label any meso compounds. You may use Fischer projections if you prefer.

(c) (2R,3S)-2-bromo-3-chlorobutane

(d) (2R,3S)-2,3-dibromobutane

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Textbook Question

For each pair, give the relationship between the two compounds. Making models will be helpful.

(h)

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Textbook Question

For each pair, give the relationship between the two compounds. Making models will be helpful.

(a) (2R,3S)-2,3-dibromohexane and (2S,3R)-2,3-dibromohexane

(b) (2R,3S)-2,3-dibromohexane and (2R,3R)-2,3-dibromohexane

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Textbook Question

For each pair, give the relationship between the two compounds. Making models will be helpful.

(c)

(d)

1533
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Textbook Question

For each pair, give the relationship between the two compounds. Making models will be helpful.

(g)

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