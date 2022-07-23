Predict the products of E1 elimination of the following compounds. Label the major products.
(a)
Predict the products of E1 elimination of the following compounds. Label the major products.
(a)
For each alkene, indicate the direction of the dipole moment. For each pair, determine which compound has the larger dipole moment.
c. cis-1,2-dibromo-1,2-dichloroethene or cis-1,2-dichloroethene
Predict the products formed by sodium hydroxide-promoted dehydrohalogenation of the following compounds. In each case, predict which will be the major product.
a. 1-bromobutane
b. 2-chlorobutane
c. 3-bromopentane
The energy difference between cis- and trans-but-2-ene is about 4 kJ/mol; however, the trans isomer of 4,4-dimethylpent-2-ene is nearly 16 kJ/mol more stable than the cis isomer. Explain this large difference.
For each alkene, indicate the direction of the dipole moment. For each pair, determine which compound has the larger dipole moment
b. cis-1,2-dibromoethene or trans-2,3-dibromobut-2-ene
Predict the products of E1 elimination of the following compounds. Label the major products.
(c)