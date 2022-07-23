Draw and name all stereoisomers of 3-chlorohepta-2,4-diene
b. using the E-Z nomenclature.
Draw and name all stereoisomers of 3-chlorohepta-2,4-diene
b. using the E-Z nomenclature.
A double bond in a six-membered ring is usually more stable in an endocyclic position than in an exocyclic position. Hydrogenation data on two pairs of compounds follow. One pair suggests that the energy difference between endocyclic and exocyclic double bonds is about 9 kJ/mol. The other pair suggests an energy difference of about 5 kJ/mol. Which number do you trust as being more representative of the actual energy difference? Explain your answer.
Predict the products of E1 elimination of the following compounds. Label the major products.
(a)
For each alkene, indicate the direction of the dipole moment. For each pair, determine which compound has the larger dipole moment.
a. cis-1,2-difluoroethene or trans-1,2-difluoroethene
The energy difference between cis- and trans-but-2-ene is about 4 kJ/mol; however, the trans isomer of 4,4-dimethylpent-2-ene is nearly 16 kJ/mol more stable than the cis isomer. Explain this large difference.
For each alkene, indicate the direction of the dipole moment. For each pair, determine which compound has the larger dipole moment
b. cis-1,2-dibromoethene or trans-2,3-dibromobut-2-ene