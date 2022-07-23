Draw a structure for each compound (includes old and new names).
g. vinylcyclopropane
h. (Z)-2-bromo-2-pentene
Draw a structure for each compound (includes old and new names).
g. vinylcyclopropane
h. (Z)-2-bromo-2-pentene
Draw a structure for each compound (includes old and new names).
i. (3Z,6E)-1,3,6-octatriene
Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.
(a)
HINT: Alcohol dehydrations usually go through E1 elimination of the protonated alcohol, with a carbocation intermediate. Rearrangements are common.
Draw a structure for each compound (includes old and new names).
d. 1,3-cyclohexadiene
e. cycloocta-1,4-diene
f. (Z)-3-methyl-2-octene
Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.
d.
HINT: Alcohol dehydrations usually go through E1 elimination of the protonated alcohol, with a carbocation intermediate. Rearrangements are common.
Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.
(b)
HINT: Alcohol dehydrations usually go through E1 elimination of the protonated alcohol, with a carbocation intermediate. Rearrangements are common.