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Ch. 7 - Structure and Synthesis of Alkenes; Elimination
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 7 - Structure and Synthesis of Alkenes; EliminationProblem 40a,b,c
Chapter 7, Problem 40a,b,c

Draw a structure for each compound (includes old and new names).
a. 3-methylpent-1-ene
b. cis-3-methyl-3-hexene
c. 3,4-dibromobut-1-ene

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Start with the first compound, 3-methylpent-1-ene. Identify the longest carbon chain, which is pentane (5 carbons). The '1-ene' indicates a double bond between the first and second carbon atoms.
Step 2: For 3-methylpent-1-ene, add a methyl group (CH₃) to the third carbon of the pentane chain. Ensure the double bond is between the first and second carbons.
Step 3: Move to the second compound, cis-3-methyl-3-hexene. Hexene indicates a 6-carbon chain with a double bond. The '3-hexene' specifies the double bond between the third and fourth carbons. 'Cis' means the substituents on the double-bonded carbons are on the same side.
Step 4: For cis-3-methyl-3-hexene, add a methyl group to the third carbon. Arrange the structure so that the methyl group and the hydrogen on the third carbon are on the same side as the hydrogen on the fourth carbon, maintaining the 'cis' configuration.
Step 5: Finally, for 3,4-dibromobut-1-ene, start with a butene chain (4 carbons) with a double bond between the first and second carbons. Add bromine atoms to the third and fourth carbons. Ensure the double bond is correctly placed between the first and second carbons.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a standardized system for naming chemical compounds. It involves identifying the longest carbon chain, numbering the chain to give substituents the lowest possible numbers, and naming substituents as prefixes. Understanding this system is crucial for drawing structures from names, as it provides a clear method to identify the arrangement of atoms in a molecule.
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The different parts of an IUPAC name

Alkene Structure

Alkenes are hydrocarbons containing at least one carbon-carbon double bond. The presence of this double bond affects the geometry and reactivity of the molecule. In drawing alkene structures, it's important to represent the double bond accurately and consider its position in the carbon chain, as indicated by the name, to ensure the correct molecular structure.
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Cis-Trans Isomerism

Cis-trans isomerism is a form of stereoisomerism where the relative orientation of functional groups around a double bond differs. 'Cis' indicates that substituents are on the same side, while 'trans' means they are on opposite sides. This concept is essential for understanding the spatial arrangement in molecules like cis-3-methyl-3-hexene, affecting their physical and chemical properties.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw a structure for each compound (includes old and new names).

g. vinylcyclopropane

h. (Z)-2-bromo-2-pentene

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Textbook Question

Draw a structure for each compound (includes old and new names).

i. (3Z,6E)-1,3,6-octatriene

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Textbook Question

Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.

(a)

HINT: Alcohol dehydrations usually go through E1 elimination of the protonated alcohol, with a carbocation intermediate. Rearrangements are common.

1972
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Textbook Question

Draw a structure for each compound (includes old and new names).

d. 1,3-cyclohexadiene

e. cycloocta-1,4-diene

f. (Z)-3-methyl-2-octene

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Textbook Question

Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.

d.

HINT: Alcohol dehydrations usually go through E1 elimination of the protonated alcohol, with a carbocation intermediate. Rearrangements are common.

601
views
Textbook Question

Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.

(b) 

HINT: Alcohol dehydrations usually go through E1 elimination of the protonated alcohol, with a carbocation intermediate. Rearrangements are common.

961
views