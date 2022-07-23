Draw a structure for each compound (includes old and new names).
a. 3-methylpent-1-ene
b. cis-3-methyl-3-hexene
c. 3,4-dibromobut-1-ene
Draw a structure for each compound (includes old and new names).
a. 3-methylpent-1-ene
b. cis-3-methyl-3-hexene
c. 3,4-dibromobut-1-ene
Determine which compounds show cis-trans isomerism. Draw and label the isomers, using both the cis-trans and E-Z nomenclatures where applicable.
a. pent-1-ene
b. pent-2-ene
Label each structure as Z, E, or neither.
(a)
(b)
(c)
(d)
Draw a structure for each compound (includes old and new names).
i. (3Z,6E)-1,3,6-octatriene
Draw a structure for each compound (includes old and new names).
d. 1,3-cyclohexadiene
e. cycloocta-1,4-diene
f. (Z)-3-methyl-2-octene
Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.
d.
HINT: Alcohol dehydrations usually go through E1 elimination of the protonated alcohol, with a carbocation intermediate. Rearrangements are common.