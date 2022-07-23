Alkene Isomerism

Alkene isomerism refers to the existence of compounds with the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements due to the presence of double bonds. The terms 'E' and 'Z' denote the stereochemistry of alkenes, where 'E' (entgegen) indicates opposite sides and 'Z' (zusammen) indicates the same side of the double bond. Recognizing these isomers is crucial for accurately drawing the structure of alkenes.