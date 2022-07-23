Draw and name all stereoisomers of 3-chlorohepta-2,4-diene

E-Z Nomenclature

The E-Z nomenclature is a system used to describe the stereochemistry of double bonds in alkenes. 'E' (from the German 'entgegen') indicates that the highest priority substituents on each carbon of the double bond are on opposite sides, while 'Z' (from 'zusammen') indicates they are on the same side. Priority is determined using the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog priority rules, which consider atomic number and connectivity.