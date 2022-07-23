Textbook Question
Draw and name all five isomers of formula C3H5F.
1719
views
Draw and name all five isomers of formula C3H5F.
Draw and name all stereoisomers of 3-chlorohepta-2,4-diene
b. using the E-Z nomenclature.
For each alkene, indicate the direction of the dipole moment. For each pair, determine which compound has the larger dipole moment.
a. cis-1,2-difluoroethene or trans-1,2-difluoroethene
Cholesterol, C27H46O, has only one pi bond. With no additional information, what else can you say about its structure?
For each alkene, indicate the direction of the dipole moment. For each pair, determine which compound has the larger dipole moment
b. cis-1,2-dibromoethene or trans-2,3-dibromobut-2-ene
Draw all 12 acyclic (no rings) isomers of formula C4H7Br. Include stereoisomers.