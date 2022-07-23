Draw and name all five isomers of formula C3H5F.

Textbook Question
Give a correct name for each compound.
(a)
(b)
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Give a correct name for each compound.
(a)
(b)
Give a correct name for each compound.
(c)
(d)
Draw and name all stereoisomers of 3-chlorohepta-2,4-diene
a. using the cis-trans nomenclature.
Give a correct name for each compound.
(e)
(f)
Cholesterol, C27H46O, has only one pi bond. With no additional information, what else can you say about its structure?
Draw all 12 acyclic (no rings) isomers of formula C4H7Br. Include stereoisomers.