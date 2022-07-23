When 2-bromo-3-phenylbutane is treated with sodium methoxide, two alkenes result (by E2 elimination). The Zaitsev product predominates.
a. Draw the reaction, showing the major and minor products.
When 2-bromo-3-phenylbutane is treated with sodium methoxide, two alkenes result (by E2 elimination). The Zaitsev product predominates.
a. Draw the reaction, showing the major and minor products.
Write a mechanism that explains the formation of the following product. In your mechanism, explain the cause of the rearrangement, and explain the failure to form the Zaitsev product.
One of the following dichloronorbornanes undergoes elimination much faster than the other. Determine which one reacts faster, and explain the large difference in rates.
The following reaction is called the pinacol rearrangement. The reaction begins with an acid-promoted ionization to give a carbocation. This carbocation undergoes a methyl shift to give a more stable, resonance-stabilized cation. Loss of a proton gives the observed product. Propose a mechanism for the pinacol rearrangement.
When (±)−2,3−dibromobutane reacts with potassium hydroxide, some of the products are (2S,3R)-3-bromobutan-2-ol and its enantiomer and trans-2-bromobut-2-ene. Why is no cis-2-bromobut-2-ene formed?
When 2-bromo-3-phenylbutane is treated with sodium methoxide, two alkenes result (by E2 elimination). The Zaitsev product predominates.
b. When one pure stereoisomer of 2-bromo-3-phenylbutane reacts, one pure stereoisomer of the major product results. For example, when (2R,3R)-2-bromo-3-phenylbutane reacts, the product is the stereoisomer with the methyl groups cis. Use your models to draw a Newman projection of the transition state to show why this stereospecificity is observed.
c. Use a Newman projection of the transition state to predict the major product of elimination of (2S,3R)-2-bromo-3-phenylbutane.
d. Predict the major product from elimination of (2S,3S)-2-bromo-3-phenylbutane. This prediction can be made without drawing any structures, by considering the results in part (b).