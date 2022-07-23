Explain the dramatic difference in rotational energy barriers of the following three alkenes. (Hint: Consider what the transition states must look like.)
When 2-bromo-3-phenylbutane is treated with sodium methoxide, two alkenes result (by E2 elimination). The Zaitsev product predominates.
a. Draw the reaction, showing the major and minor products.
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Key Concepts
E2 Elimination Mechanism
Zaitsev's Rule
Sodium Methoxide as a Base
One of the following dichloronorbornanes undergoes elimination much faster than the other. Determine which one reacts faster, and explain the large difference in rates.
When (±)−2,3−dibromobutane reacts with potassium hydroxide, some of the products are (2S,3R)-3-bromobutan-2-ol and its enantiomer and trans-2-bromobut-2-ene. Why is no cis-2-bromobut-2-ene formed?
When (±)−2,3−dibromobutane reacts with potassium hydroxide, some of the products are (2S,3R)-3-bromobutan-2-ol and its enantiomer and trans-2-bromobut-2-ene. Give mechanisms to account for these products.
When 2-bromo-3-phenylbutane is treated with sodium methoxide, two alkenes result (by E2 elimination). The Zaitsev product predominates.
b. When one pure stereoisomer of 2-bromo-3-phenylbutane reacts, one pure stereoisomer of the major product results. For example, when (2R,3R)-2-bromo-3-phenylbutane reacts, the product is the stereoisomer with the methyl groups cis. Use your models to draw a Newman projection of the transition state to show why this stereospecificity is observed.
c. Use a Newman projection of the transition state to predict the major product of elimination of (2S,3R)-2-bromo-3-phenylbutane.
d. Predict the major product from elimination of (2S,3S)-2-bromo-3-phenylbutane. This prediction can be made without drawing any structures, by considering the results in part (b).
Pure (S)-2-bromo-2-fluorobutane reacts with methoxide ion in methanol to give a mixture of (S)-2-fluoro-2-methoxybutane and three fluoroalkenes.
b. Propose a mechanism to show how (S)-2-bromo-2-fluorobutane reacts to give (S)-2-fluoro-2-methoxybutane. Has this reaction gone with retention or inversion of configuration?