For each set of isomers, choose the isomer that you expect to be most stable and the isomer you expect to be least stable.
(c)
For each set of isomers, choose the isomer that you expect to be most stable and the isomer you expect to be least stable.
(c)
SN1 substitution and E1 elimination frequently compete in the same reaction.
b. Compare the function of the solvent (methanol) in the E1 and SN1 reactions.
For each set of isomers, choose the isomer that you expect to be most stable and the isomer you expect to be least stable.
(a)
SN1 substitution and E1 elimination frequently compete in the same reaction.
a. Propose a mechanism and predict the products for the solvolysis of 2-bromo-2,3,3-trimethylbutane in methanol.
Finish Solved Problem 7-3 by showing how the rearranged carbocations give the four products shown in the problem. Be careful when using curved arrows to show deprotonation and/or nucleophilic attack by the solvent. The curved arrows always show movement of electrons, not movement of protons or other species.
For each set of isomers, choose the isomer that you expect to be most stable and the isomer you expect to be least stable.
(b)