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Ch. 7 - Structure and Synthesis of Alkenes; Elimination
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 7 - Structure and Synthesis of Alkenes; EliminationProblem 16
Chapter 7, Problem 16

[FIGURE: KEY MECHANISM 7-1]

Show what happens in step 2 of the example if the solvent acts as a nucleophile (forming a bond to carbon) rather than as a base (removing a proton).

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Step 1: Analyze the given reaction mechanism. In the original step, the solvent (ethanol or methanol) acts as a base, removing a proton from the carbocation intermediate to form a double bond. However, in this modified scenario, the solvent acts as a nucleophile, forming a bond with the carbocation instead.
Step 2: Identify the carbocation intermediate. The positively charged carbon is highly electrophilic and can be attacked by the nucleophilic oxygen atom of the solvent molecule (CH3CH2OH or CH3OH). The lone pair of electrons on the oxygen atom will initiate the attack.
Step 3: Draw the nucleophilic attack. The oxygen atom of the solvent forms a bond with the carbocation, resulting in a new intermediate where the solvent is attached to the carbon. This step involves the movement of electrons from the oxygen's lone pair to the carbocation.
Step 4: Consider the proton transfer. After the nucleophilic attack, the oxygen atom in the solvent will carry a positive charge due to the bond formation. To stabilize this intermediate, a proton transfer occurs, where a nearby base (possibly another solvent molecule) removes a proton from the positively charged oxygen.
Step 5: Finalize the product. The result of this mechanism is a new compound where the solvent is covalently bonded to the original carbon atom. The reaction does not produce a double bond as in the original mechanism but instead forms an ether-like product.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophilicity

Nucleophilicity refers to the ability of a species to donate an electron pair to form a new bond. In organic reactions, nucleophiles are typically negatively charged or neutral species with lone pairs of electrons. In the context of the question, the solvent (methanol, CH3OH) acts as a nucleophile, attacking the positively charged carbon center to form a new bond.
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Nucleophilic Addition

Mechanism of Nucleophilic Substitution

Nucleophilic substitution is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group in a molecule. The mechanism can proceed via different pathways, such as SN1 or SN2, depending on the structure of the substrate and the conditions. Understanding this mechanism is crucial for predicting the outcome of the reaction when the solvent acts as a nucleophile.
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Nucleophiles and Electrophiles can react in Substitution Reactions.

Role of Solvents in Organic Reactions

Solvents can play multiple roles in organic reactions, acting either as a medium for the reaction or participating in the reaction itself. In this case, the solvent (methanol) is not just a passive medium but actively participates as a nucleophile. This dual role can significantly influence the reaction pathway and the products formed, highlighting the importance of solvent choice in organic synthesis.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each set of isomers, choose the isomer that you expect to be most stable and the isomer you expect to be least stable.

(c)

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Textbook Question

SN1 substitution and E1 elimination frequently compete in the same reaction.

b. Compare the function of the solvent (methanol) in the E1 and SN1 reactions.

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Textbook Question

For each set of isomers, choose the isomer that you expect to be most stable and the isomer you expect to be least stable.

(a)

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Textbook Question

SN1 substitution and E1 elimination frequently compete in the same reaction.

a. Propose a mechanism and predict the products for the solvolysis of 2-bromo-2,3,3-trimethylbutane in methanol.

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Textbook Question

Finish Solved Problem 7-3 by showing how the rearranged carbocations give the four products shown in the problem. Be careful when using curved arrows to show ­deprotonation and/or nucleophilic attack by the solvent. The curved arrows always show ­movement of electrons, not movement of protons or other species.

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Textbook Question

For each set of isomers, choose the isomer that you expect to be most stable and the isomer you expect to be least stable.

(b)

688
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