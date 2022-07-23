[FIGURE: KEY MECHANISM 7-1]
Show what happens in step 2 of the example if the solvent acts as a nucleophile (forming a bond to carbon) rather than as a base (removing a proton).
[FIGURE: KEY MECHANISM 7-1]
Show what happens in step 2 of the example if the solvent acts as a nucleophile (forming a bond to carbon) rather than as a base (removing a proton).
SN1 substitution and E1 elimination frequently compete in the same reaction.
b. Compare the function of the solvent (methanol) in the E1 and SN1 reactions.
For each set of isomers, choose the isomer that you expect to be most stable and the isomer you expect to be least stable.
(a)
SN1 substitution and E1 elimination frequently compete in the same reaction.
a. Propose a mechanism and predict the products for the solvolysis of 2-bromo-2,3,3-trimethylbutane in methanol.
Explain why each of the following alkenes is stable or unstable.
(h)
(i)
For each set of isomers, choose the isomer that you expect to be most stable and the isomer you expect to be least stable.
(b)