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Ch. 7 - Structure and Synthesis of Alkenes; Elimination
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 7 - Structure and Synthesis of Alkenes; EliminationProblem 17b
Chapter 7, Problem 17b

SN1 substitution and E1 elimination frequently compete in the same reaction.
b. Compare the function of the solvent (methanol) in the E1 and SN1 reactions.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the reaction types: Both SN1 (unimolecular nucleophilic substitution) and E1 (unimolecular elimination) reactions proceed through the formation of a carbocation intermediate. This intermediate is key to understanding the role of the solvent.
Recognize the role of methanol as a polar protic solvent: Methanol (CH₃OH) is a polar protic solvent, meaning it can stabilize charged species through hydrogen bonding. This stabilization is crucial for the formation of the carbocation intermediate in both SN1 and E1 reactions.
In the SN1 reaction, methanol acts as a nucleophile: After the carbocation is formed, methanol can attack the positively charged carbon atom, leading to the substitution product. Methanol's nucleophilicity is moderate, which makes it suitable for SN1 reactions.
In the E1 reaction, methanol facilitates proton removal: After the carbocation is formed, a base (often methanol itself or another molecule in the reaction mixture) can abstract a β-hydrogen from the carbocation, leading to the formation of a double bond (alkene) as the elimination product.
Compare the competition between SN1 and E1: The solvent (methanol) plays a dual role by stabilizing the carbocation intermediate and participating in the reaction. The product distribution (SN1 vs. E1) depends on factors such as the structure of the substrate (e.g., primary, secondary, or tertiary), reaction temperature, and the relative nucleophilicity and basicity of methanol.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

SN1 Mechanism

The SN1 (Substitution Nucleophilic Unimolecular) mechanism involves a two-step process where the first step is the formation of a carbocation intermediate after the leaving group departs. The nucleophile then attacks this carbocation in the second step. The rate of the reaction depends only on the concentration of the substrate, making it unimolecular. Solvent polarity can stabilize the carbocation, influencing the reaction rate.
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E1 Mechanism

The E1 (Elimination Unimolecular) mechanism also proceeds through a two-step process, starting with the formation of a carbocation after the leaving group leaves. In the second step, a base abstracts a proton from a neighboring carbon, leading to the formation of a double bond. Similar to SN1, the rate of E1 depends solely on the substrate concentration, and the solvent can stabilize the carbocation, affecting the reaction pathway.
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Role of Solvent

In both SN1 and E1 reactions, the solvent plays a crucial role in stabilizing the carbocation intermediate. Polar protic solvents, like methanol, can solvate the carbocation and the leaving group, facilitating their formation and enhancing reaction rates. The solvent's ability to stabilize charged species influences whether the reaction favors substitution or elimination, as the stability of the carbocation can determine the pathway taken.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each set of isomers, choose the isomer that you expect to be most stable and the isomer you expect to be least stable.

(c)

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Textbook Question

[FIGURE: KEY MECHANISM 7-1]

Show what happens in step 2 of the example if the solvent acts as a nucleophile (forming a bond to carbon) rather than as a base (removing a proton).

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Textbook Question

Give the substitution and elimination products you would expect from the following reactions.

a. 3-bromo-3-ethylpentane heated in methanol

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Textbook Question

The solvolysis of 2-bromo-3-methylbutane potentially can give several products, ­including both E1 and products from both the unrearranged carbocation and the rearranged ­carbocation. Mechanisms 6-6 and 7-2 show the products from the rearranged carbocation. Summarize all the possible products, showing which carbocation they come from and whether they are the products of E1 or reactions.

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Textbook Question

SN1 substitution and E1 elimination frequently compete in the same reaction.

a. Propose a mechanism and predict the products for the solvolysis of 2-bromo-2,3,3-trimethylbutane in methanol.

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Textbook Question

Finish Solved Problem 7-3 by showing how the rearranged carbocations give the four products shown in the problem. Be careful when using curved arrows to show ­deprotonation and/or nucleophilic attack by the solvent. The curved arrows always show ­movement of electrons, not movement of protons or other species.

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