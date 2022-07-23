SN1 Mechanism

The SN1 (Substitution Nucleophilic Unimolecular) mechanism involves a two-step process where the first step is the formation of a carbocation intermediate after the leaving group departs. The nucleophile then attacks this carbocation in the second step. The rate of the reaction depends only on the concentration of the substrate, making it unimolecular. Solvent polarity can stabilize the carbocation, influencing the reaction rate.