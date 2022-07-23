Textbook Question
Give the systematic (IUPAC) names of the following alkenes.
(d)
(e)
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Give the systematic (IUPAC) names of the following alkenes.
(d)
(e)
Give the systematic (IUPAC) names of the following alkenes.
(a)
(b)
Give the systematic (IUPAC) names of the following alkenes.
(f)
(g)
For each of the following molecular formulas, determine the number of elements of unsaturation, and draw three examples.
a. C4H4Cl2
b. C4H8O
c. C6H8O2
Determine the number of elements of unsaturation in the molecular formula C4H6. Give all nine possible structures having this formula. Remember that
a double bond = one element of unsaturation
a ring = one element of unsaturation
a triple bond = two elements of unsaturation
Draw five more compounds of formula C4H6NOCl.