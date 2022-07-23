Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Structure and Synthesis of Alkenes; Elimination
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 7 - Structure and Synthesis of Alkenes; EliminationProblem 4d,e
Chapter 7, Problem 4d,e

For each of the following molecular formulas, determine the number of elements of unsaturation, and draw three examples. 
d. C5H5NO2
e. C6H3NClBr 

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of elements of unsaturation. Elements of unsaturation, also known as degrees of unsaturation, refer to the number of π bonds and rings in a molecule. Each degree of unsaturation corresponds to either one ring or one double bond.
Step 2: Use the formula for calculating elements of unsaturation: \( \text{Degrees of Unsaturation} = rac{2C + 2 + N - H - X}{2} \), where \( C \) is the number of carbons, \( N \) is the number of nitrogens, \( H \) is the number of hydrogens, and \( X \) is the number of halogens (F, Cl, Br, I).
Step 3: Apply the formula to the molecular formula \( \text{C}_5\text{H}_5\text{NO}_2 \). Substitute the values into the formula: \( \text{Degrees of Unsaturation} = rac{2(5) + 2 + 1 - 5 - 0}{2} \). Calculate the result to find the degrees of unsaturation.
Step 4: Apply the formula to the molecular formula \( \text{C}_6\text{H}_3\text{NClBr} \). Substitute the values into the formula: \( \text{Degrees of Unsaturation} = rac{2(6) + 2 + 1 - 3 - 2}{2} \). Calculate the result to find the degrees of unsaturation.
Step 5: Draw three structural examples for each molecular formula that match the calculated degrees of unsaturation. Consider different combinations of rings and double bonds that satisfy the unsaturation number.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Elements of Unsaturation

Elements of unsaturation, also known as degrees of unsaturation, refer to the number of pi bonds and rings in a molecule. It is calculated using the formula: (2C + 2 + N - H - X)/2, where C is the number of carbons, N is the number of nitrogens, H is the number of hydrogens, and X is the number of halogens. This concept helps in determining the structural possibilities of a given molecular formula.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:39
The difference between saturated and unsaturated molecules.

Molecular Formula Analysis

Analyzing a molecular formula involves understanding the composition and connectivity of atoms within a molecule. It requires identifying the types and numbers of atoms present, which aids in predicting possible structures and functional groups. This analysis is crucial for determining elements of unsaturation and drawing structural examples.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:17
How to use IHD with molecular formula.

Drawing Structural Isomers

Structural isomers are different compounds with the same molecular formula but different connectivity of atoms. Drawing structural isomers involves creatively arranging atoms to form distinct structures, considering elements of unsaturation and functional groups. This skill is essential for visualizing and representing the diversity of possible molecular structures.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:10
What is a constitutional isomer?
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give the systematic (IUPAC) names of the following alkenes.

(d)

(e)

1171
views
Textbook Question

Give the systematic (IUPAC) names of the following alkenes.

(a)

(b)

2434
views
Textbook Question

Give the systematic (IUPAC) names of the following alkenes.

(f)

(g)

1262
views
Textbook Question

For each of the following molecular formulas, determine the number of elements of unsaturation, and draw three examples.

a. C4H4Cl2

b. C4H8O

c. C6H8O2

1157
views
Textbook Question

Determine the number of elements of unsaturation in the molecular formula C4H6. Give all nine possible structures having this formula. Remember that

a double bond = one element of unsaturation

a ring = one element of unsaturation

a triple bond = two elements of unsaturation

1321
views
Textbook Question

Draw five more compounds of formula C4H6NOCl.

1893
views