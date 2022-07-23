Cis and Trans Isomerism

Cis and trans isomerism is a type of stereoisomerism where molecules have the same formula but differ in the spatial arrangement of atoms around a double bond. In cis isomers, similar groups are on the same side of the double bond, often resulting in a net dipole moment. Trans isomers have similar groups on opposite sides, which can lead to a cancellation of dipole moments, affecting properties like boiling point and solubility.